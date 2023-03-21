Where to find the best Asian cuisine in Wellington

There are some outstanding Asian restaurants in every corner of town.

As one of the most fascinating continents on the planet, Asia is an eclectic melting pot of cultures, people, languages - and undeniably fantastic food.

If a foodie tour through Asia is on your bucket list but you’re not quite ready to take the leap, Wellington is a great place to do a practice run.

There are some outstanding Asian restaurants in every corner of town, serving up dishes to rival those from their home countries. So leave the passport at home, round up your friends and take a local journey through the flavours of Asia.

K-Chicken Bistro (South Korea)

K-Chicken Bistro is known for its fried chicken.

60 Hobart Street, Miramar

If there’s one thing better than fried chicken, it’s Korean fried chicken.

Fortunately, Wellington is home to one of the country’s best Korean fried chicken joints, with K-Chicken Bistro adding a Miramar store to its legendary Paraparaumu home.

Grab a pack of crispy chicken drenched in a wide range of sauces, or try one of the hearty burgers with a side of fries.

Mabel’s (Myanmar)

Mabel's serves Burmese cuisine.

66 Tory Street, Te Aro

A homely ‘eat and drink shop’ steeped in local history, Mabel’s has put Burmese cuisine firmly on the map in Wellington.

Stop over at Mabel’s to introduce yourself to the unique cuisine of this part of Asia, where rich, hearty curries and noodles go hand-in-hand with refreshing salads.

The la phet thoke, a salad made from fermented tea leaves, is a specialty not to be missed.

Dragon’s (China)

Dragon's is one of the go-to yum cha spots in Wellington.

25 Tory Street, Te Aro

When it comes to iconic Asian eating experiences, few come close to the popularity of yum cha.

Dragon’s is one of the go-to yum cha spots in Wellington, serving trollies filled with an evolving, innovative selection of dishes to packed tables every weekend.

The dinner offering is exceptional too, making Dragon’s an ideal spot for a Chinese meal for any occasion.

Little Penang (Malaysia)

Little Penang is a Wellington institution.

175 Victoria Street, Te Aro / 44 The Terrace, Wellington Central

One of Wellington’s favourite Malaysian outfits, Little Penang is a bustling lunch spot that has been feeding busy city workers for years.

A shop in each end of town means you don’t have to travel far for your fix of pad thai, char koay teow or nasi goreng.

The daily specials are a superb line-up, and the roti and curry combo is one of the best value lunches you’ll find in town.

Kazaguruma (Japan)

Find contemporary Japanese cuisine at Kazaguruma.

272 Cuba Street, Te Aro

Housed in a beautiful little shop on upper Cuba Street, the dishes at Kazaguruma are as neatly presented as the fit-out.

Here you’ll find some of the best contemporary Japanese cuisine in Wellington, with a comprehensive menu allowing you to choose from sashimi, sushi, tempura, teriyaki and more, along with desserts and Japanese herbal tea and spirits.

Saigon Taste (Vietnam)

Saigon Taste has an extensive menu.

17 Majoribanks Street, Mount Victoria

Make the trip to Majoribanks Street, just beyond Courtenay Place, and treat yourself to the superb Vietnamese fare at Saigon Taste.

The compact restaurant offers a wide-ranging menu serving no-nonsense classics packed with flavour - think hearty pho bowls, vermicelli salads, pan-fried meats on rice and arguably the best spring rolls you’ll find in town.

Indian Alley (India)

Indian Alley stands out as one of the finest Indian eateries.

3/290 Wakefield Street, Te Aro

Among the many excellent Indian restaurants in Wellington, Indian Alley stands out as one of the finest.

Here you’ll not only find the tried and tested classic curries, but also unique dishes introducing new aspects of Indian cuisine.

Ordering the parda biryani - a biryani cooked with a roti layer on top, an Indian Alley specialty - is a must.

The Original Thai Restaurant (Thailand)

155 The Parade, Island Bay

Hidden in the sleepy suburb of Island Bay is The Original Thai Restaurant, which serves up beautifully plated, authentic Thai food.

Renowned for its cosy atmosphere and friendly service with a smile, the restaurant simply does great Thai cuisine that keeps people coming back for more, with the curries being a crowd favourite.

Lazy Juan (Philippines)

Lazy Juan is a lively cafe.

155 The Terrace, Wellington Central

Filipino food can be hard to come by in Wellington, but a trip to Lazy Juan is all you need to sate your cravings.

The lively café serves generous portions of the Filipino staples, such as adobo, tapsilog and sisig. The impressive cabinet, serving a range of salads and baked goods, is also commendable.

Kisa (Middle East)

Experience the flavours of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen.

195 Cuba Street, Te Aro

For a truly all-encompassing food tour of Asia, you simply can’t skip the cuisines of Western Asia and the Middle East.

Kisa is the place to go to indulge in the flavours of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and beyond.

The menu is designed for sharing, so take a large group and tuck into as many of the delectable offerings as you can, from mezze plates and vegetarian dishes to protein from the land and sea.