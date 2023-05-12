This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

It’s no secret that Wellington is home to some of New Zealand’s best eateries. From high-end dining experiences to laneway bars and legendary takeaway spots, you can spend a day eating your way through some top-class food in the capital.

But don’t limit yourself to the city centre - each of Wellington’s suburbs boasts its own character, and with it, a favourite hospitality hotspot or two. Whether it’s everyone’s bakery, a bustling cafe, or the bar that doubles as a community hub, here are Wellington’s favourite neighbourhood spots.

Parrotdog, Lyall Bay

60/66 Kingsford Smith Street, Lyall Bay

As one of Wellington’s most loved homegrown breweries, Parrotdog is a truly local success story and a popular haunt for Lyall Bay residents. Barely a few steps from the beach, it’s a fantastic place to kick back, no matter the weather, and indulge in the 17 revolving taps showcasing the Parrotdog range (among others). The food menu is unmissable as well, with its range of burgers, small bites, and more.

The Larder, Miramar

133 Darlington Road, Miramar

Home to Wellington’s world-renowned film industry, Miramar is no stranger to the spectacular - as can be seen in one of its popular restaurants, The Larder. A dedicated proponent of the art of nose-to-tail dining, the menu features some truly unique creations - think crumbed lambs’ brains, a divine paua and prawn risotto, and more.

Anna Briggs/Neat-Places BambuchiSan serves fantastic neo-Japanese fare.

BambuchiSan, Hataitai

31a Waitoa Road, Hataitai

Standing at the heart of Hataitai, both geographically and figuratively, BambuchiSan is perhaps the trendy suburb’s most frequented restaurant. Boasting a long and storied history, BambuchiSan now serves fantastic neo-Japanese fare in its intimate yet spacious venue, with its main dining room complemented by a courtyard and a private room. The menu is designed for sharing, so tuck into a broad selection, and don’t forget to check out the blackboard specials.

Peoples Coffee, Newtown

12 Constable Street, Newtown

Great coffee can be found literally anywhere in Wellington, and Peoples Coffee in Newtown is living proof of just that. Thriving with energy all throughout the week, the cafe really shines on the weekends, when people from all walks of life convene here for chats and cappuccinos in equal measure. With its clean, no-nonsense fitout, it’s a great place to pick up a coffee whether you’re on the go or want to sit inside a while.

Anna Briggs/Neat-Places Rita is great for a romantic date or a dinner with your closest friends.

Rita, Aro Valley

89 Aro Street, Aro Valley

An intimate little space with an ever-changing menu of mouth-watering treats, Aro Valley’s Rita might just be the most charming restaurant in Wellington. It’s a perfect spot in the suburbs for a romantic date or a dinner with your closest friends (after all, the largest table they have seats just six). And no need to research the menu beforehand - a new three-course meal is served each day that’s guaranteed to impress.

Anna Briggs/Neat-Places Baker Gramercy is small but more than packs a punch.

Baker Gramercy, Berhampore

465 Adelaide Road, Berhampore

Berhampore is always a delight to visit, largely due to its many hospo gems such as Baker Gramercy. The bakery is small but more than packs a punch, drawing crowds from across the city on the four days a week it’s open. Make sure you pack a sourdough loaf or two to go, and don’t miss out on the croissants.

Anna Briggs/Neat-Places Betsy is a perfect place to stop while you’re hanging around the bay.

Betsy, Island Bay

221 The Parade, Island Bay

Bringing colour and warm customer service in equal measure to Island Bay, it’s no wonder why Betsy is one of the neighbourhood’s favourite spots. The crew are on a first-name basis with most visitors and the cabinet is always chocka with savoury and sweet treats, making it the perfect place to stop while you’re hanging around the bay. Best of all, it’s an incredibly dog-friendly space, so bring your pet along for the ride.

Salty Pidgin, Brooklyn

5 Todman Street, Brooklyn

Perhaps the most revered name in Brooklyn hospitality, the Salty Pidgin is a favourite gathering place for the people of this fine suburb. Perched at the top of a slope at the heart of Brooklyn, the bistro occupies a commanding spot that symbolises its hold on the locals. It’s certainly a welcoming spot for everyone, whether you just want a beer with some bar snacks on the side or want to explore the fulsome dinner menu.

Anna Briggs/Neat-Places t bay Café is now a popular brunch spot for the people of Titahi Bay,

t bay Café, Tītahi Bay

26 Whitehouse Road, Tītahi Bay

Porirua’s t bay cafe is a great example of what can be achieved when locals put in the work to bring a vision to life. Replacing a library that used to occupy its spot, the cafe is now a popular brunch spot for the people of Titahi Bay and its surrounds, with the deck and beer garden out the back making the most of the region’s sunny afternoons.