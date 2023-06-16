The best places to take in the view in Wellington

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

From splendid coastlines to panoramic mountaintops and colourful streets bursting with life, you are never too far from a great view in Wellington. And to top it off, some of the city’s best views can be enjoyed from the comfort of a seat, whether it’s a park bench or a stool by a cafe window.

Here are some of the best spots, indoors and out, where you can grab a seat and soak in the views.

Mount Victoria Lookout

Lookout Road, Mount Victoria

This one barely needs an introduction - Mount Victoria is the place you take out-of-towners to treat them to arguably the best view of the central city and beyond. Easily accessible by car, bike, or on foot, the summit presents a sprawling 360-degree view of Wellington’s eastern suburbs. There are benches available so you can rest your legs, or simply park yourself on a patch of grass to take in the view.

Frank Kitts Park

Jervois Quay, Wellington

With shimmering harbour views on one side and a lush green oasis on the other, the stretch of the Wellington waterfront by Frank Kitts Park is one of the best places to unwind and people-watch on a warm summer’s day. Grab a scoop of your favourite gelato from Kaffee Eis, sit back, and join the scores of Wellingtonians soaking in the sun by the water’s edge.

Neat Places Customs is a great spot from which to observe Wellington city life.

Customs

39 Ghuznee Street, Te Aro

Having long played second fiddle to Cuba Street, Ghuznee Street has emerged as one of the most popular hotspots in Te Aro, with places like Customs largely responsible for the street’s popularity. Not only is the cafe one of the best places in town to grab a coffee with a sandwich or doughnut, but it’s also a great spot from which to observe Wellington city life at its quintessential, quirky best. Grab a seat by the window and while the hours away, coffee in hand.

Whitireia Park

Whitireia Road, Tītahi Bay

If a sprawling, easily accessible park with stunning views is what you’re after, Whitireia Park is one of the best options not only in Porirua, but the wider Wellington region. There are plenty of different spots to explore, from the beautiful, expansive summit to the sheltered swimming beaches. And if you time your visit right, you’ll be treated to possibly the best sunset in the region.

The Champagneria

8 Courtenay Place

Friday evenings were made for winding down on Courtenay Place, drink in hand and friends by your side. If you want a view to go with your beverages and banter, The Champagneria is a great choice - take your pick from a table on the parklet outside, close to all the action of Courtenay Place, or head to the rooftop where you can soak in the views from up above.

Neat Places The Scorch-O-Rama patio lets you admire Scorching Bay Beach in all its beauty.

Scorch-O-Rama

497 Karaka Bay Road, Karaka Bays

For a brunch option away from the city centre, head along to Scorch-O-Rama for a hearty feast served with views of one of the most scenic beaches in Wellington. The cosy patio lets you admire Scorching Bay Beach in all its beauty while sheltering you from the elements, but for a real breath of fresh air, grab a table right by the beachside.

Mount Kaukau

Woodmancote Road, Khandallah

One of Wellington’s most popular recreational spots, Mount Kaukau offers a great workout for people of all fitness levels, with the bonus of great views along the way. Choose from a range of walking tracks that begin in the Khandallah, Broadmeadows, and Johnsonville areas, and make your way along the Skyline Walkway to the summit, where you’ll find panoramic views of Wellington, the Hutt Valley, Porirua, and even the South Island.

Coene's

103 Oriental Parade, Wellington

For a meal with a view in the heart of Wellington city, few come close to Coene’s. An open deck situated right on the water’s edge allows you to take in the sights and sounds of the Wellington harbour as you enjoy your breakfast, brunch, or lunch. With a dinner menu also available, it’s a great place to watch the sun set over the water with your last meal of the day.