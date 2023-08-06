Spotlight on: An upscale food court and underground arcade has opened in Wellington

Bernie Voice, operations manager for Archie Brothers shows Stuff Journalist Erin Gourley around the new entertainment space in Willis Lane.

The last five years have seen humble food courts transform from fast-food magnets into upscale dining destinations where visitors can pick and choose between chef-designed menus.

Wellington is the latest main centre to acquire an upscale dining precinct, following in the footsteps of Christchurch's Riverside Market and Auckland's Commercial Bay.

The underground Willis Lane takes over the former Taste on Willis food court on the corner of Willis Street and Lambton Quay, revamping the tired space with an interior modelled on the railway stations and industrial buildings of New York.

Between the exposed brick archways live a fresh line-up of food and drink options.

Rick’s Cheese Steaks is a venue dedicated to Philadelphia’s famous chopped beef sandwich, Crack Chicken and its mash-up of Nashville and Korean-style fried chook comes by way of Auckland chef David Lee, and Nam Nam serves up fresh Vietnamese street food.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The new entertainment space Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq is packed with arcade games.

Elsewhere, visitors can order inventive ice cream, low and slow barbecue, ramen noodle soup, or grab pasta from the team behind one of the capital's newest fine-dining restaurants.

Also in the space is an Instagram-friendly arcade and hypercolour mini-golf course from Australian-owned brand Funlab. At Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and the Holey Moley Golf Club visitors can putt their way around 18 pop-culture themed holes and mash the buttons of classic arcade games like Space Invaders and Mario Kart.

Eight bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, and two bars serving over-the-top cocktails and alcoholic milkshakes round off the entertainment offerings.

Find Willis Lane at 1 Willis Street, Wellington CBD. It's open from 11am until late, seven days. See: willislane.nz