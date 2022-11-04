Cycle trail through Glacier Country could be 'iconic', but study says it's uneconomic

From an underground glowworm city to Jurassic hanging lakes, here's what you need to see on the West Coast before the crowds return (video published November 2021).

A plan to build a 114.5km cycleway and walking trail through the West Coast’s “Glacier Country” has hit a stumbling block, with a feasibility study saying the costs would outweigh the benefits.

Development West Coast spent $80,000 looking into the viability of a pathtway between from Okārito to Franz Josef and Fox Glacier.

The study, carried out by TRC Tourism Pty Ltd, says the trail had the potential to become an “iconic experience”, attract visitors to the region and create a visitor economy more resilient to environmental and visitation changes.

However, the $57.2 million cost of building the trail plus $1m of annual maintenance costs would outweigh the estimated $51.3m in benefits.

HagePhoto/Supplied Mountain bikers on the Old Ghost Road, another cycling and walking trail on the West Coast of the South Island.

The trail would add to the West Coast’s popular network of walking and cycle trails, which includes the Old Ghost Road, Kawatiri Coastal Trail, Paparoa Track and West Coast Wilderness Trail.

Franz Josef tourism operator Dale Burrows, the chairperson of the South Westland Wilderness Trail Trust, said he believed the report significantly underestimated the economic benefits of the trail.

The West Coast Wilderness Trail, which runs from Greymouth to Ross, had created a major boost to towns along its route, he said.

Supplied A proposed cycle and walking trail between Ōkārito and Fox Glacier.

“It would be an amazing asset to add to the area. It is not about gearing up for when the glaciers disappear, it is something we can add to the experience of the natural untouched environment we all enjoy here on the regular.”

The feasibility report estimates the trail would attract up to 26,000 cyclists and 12,700 walkers a year. It would support 74 jobs every year during its five-year construction phase, and provide ongoing employment from additional visitor spending for about 140 full-time jobs each year.

The report says the trail would add $161.4m in visitor spending to the West Coast over 25 years – or about $6.5m every year. However, that equates to only $57m when adjusted back to present day value.

Stewart Nimmo/Stuff Fox Glacier is a major drawcard for tourists – a walking and cycling trail would give them something else to do.

The trail would contribute about $50.4m to the regional economy and improve health outcomes, reducing health costs by $17.7m at a national level over 25 years.

It would run through an area known as Glacier Country, which is world-renowned for its natural beauty. It stretches from the coast to the mountains, encompassing glaciers, seaside villages, rainforests, mirror lakes and some of New Zealand’s highest peaks.

However, the report states that over the 25-year time period modelled, the total cost of the proposed trail would outweigh total benefits at both a regional and a national level.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Helicopters are now the only way to access Franz Josef Glacier. (File photo)

“Whilst the economic assessment model might not show a net financial gain at the regional level, this should be balanced with the non-economic benefits,” it says.

The report says climate change has significantly impacted the glaciers and brought more frequent storms to the West Coast, which affects infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and trails.

“The economic impacts of the retreating glaciers and storm events has been magnified significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it says.

Supplied Dale Burrows, of Franz Josef Wilderness Tours, is in favour of a new trail in South Westland.

The potential Glacier Country Trail could be a world-class natural and cultural experience, add to community pride, retain and attract new residents to the region, and increase land and property value.

Other options could be considered, including a reduced trail length, a staged development or focusing either on walking or cycling.

Development West Coast economic development manager Jo Birnie said the report provided the foundation for potential partners to evaluate the feasibility of a proposed Glacier Country Trail and agree on further actions.