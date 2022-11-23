The Old Ghost Road, West Coast: The best pit-stops on Aotearoa's longest single-track backcountry trail

It is one of this country’s true adventures, the 85km-long Old Ghost Road.

Aotearoa’s longest single-track backcountry trail sees riders and trampers weave through ancient forests, river gorges, and up and over alpine environments.

The Old Ghost Road, a Ngā Haerenga NZ Cycle Trail Great Ride, attracts more than 6500 riders and 5000 trampers each year.

The West Coast trail is not without its challenges, be it the unpredictable weather or the at-times tough terrain, and it is not suitable for all riders due to its long steep climbs, narrow trail, poor traction and difficult obstacles.

So it’s best to take a break at times to refresh and regroup. Here are nine of the best pit-stops along the way.

NZ Mountain Safety Council Old Ghost Road is 85km long.

Eight Mile Creek

If you are starting the trail down at the southern end at Lyell, it is an 18-km long, 765-metre ascent up to the Lyell Saddle Hut. You’ll deserve a bit of a break after that and Eight Mile Creek is a great spot to refill water about halfway between Lyell and Lyell Saddle.

The Goblin Forest of Bald Hill

Immediately east of Lyell Saddle Hut, the trail ascends steeply through stunning cloud forest on the western flank of Bald Hill. Enjoy the beauty of the forest as it only provides a little respite for what is a steep, often rough, sustained climb of almost 6km to emerge on the open tops of the Lyell Range.

Top Camp Shelter

Nestled between Lyell Saddle Hut and Ghost Lake Hut, this shelter provides is a good break and, as a bonus, it has mobile phone reception.

NZ Mountain Safety Council Old Ghost Road is true backcountry adventure.

‘Heaven’s Door’ sign

Just after the highest point of the trail (1340m) and beneath the summit of Rocky Tor (1456m) is this picturesque look out.

Ghost Lake Hut

A great place to stay for a night, this hut sits at 1200m. There are 18 bunks, two summer sleepouts and one tent site. From here, it’s an initially technical 13km 2-to-3-hour ride down to Stern Valley Hut.

The descent to Stern Valley Hut

After descending through stunted alpine forest before climbing onto and along the spine of Skyline Ridge, the first 4km of this section are steep. From the northern end of ridge, the terrain and gradient eases and finally you’ll be rewarded with a sustained descent to Stern Valley hut.

There are 10 bunks, two summer sleepouts and one tent site at the hut. With the last big climb ahead of you, this is also a great place to refill those water bottles.

NZ Mountain Safety Council There’s a huge variety of terrains on the Old Ghost Road.

Stern Valley Hut onwards

Ahead is the demanding 200m vertical climb up and around the Solemn Saddle.

A picnic table situated in the lower ‘Boneyard’ makes for a great spot to catch your breath.

Mokihinui River South Branch

Congratulations! You’ve reached the longest continuous section of predominantly ‘flat’ trail on the Old Ghost Road, although there are some challenges on this 9km section north towards the junction of the Mokihinui River South and North Branch at the ‘Mokihinui Forks’.

A further 3km on is the Specimen Point Hut, which has 14 bunks, two summer sleepouts and a tent site.

Mokihinui Gorge

After a cliff-hugging first half of the final 17km of The Old Ghost Road, the trail eases in its latter stages, although there is one tricky final steep but relatively short climb over County Hill.

With this out of the way, it’s an easy finish under the wooden arch of the Old Ghost Road’s northern trailhead. Here you can have a probably needed bush shower, as well as pizza and cold beer at the adjacent Rough and Tumble Bush Lodge.

Watch the Old Ghost Road above for a ride-through covering important tips including how to pack a balanced bike, a suggested packing list, the common risks and hazards, and key decision-making points and pit-stops.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council