80-year-old ticks off guided tramp on West Coast's Great Walk

The Paparoa and Pike29 Memorial tracks are due to open in 2019. (Video first published in July 2018)

Beth Wood has completed most of New Zealand’s Great Walks throughout her life, so was overjoyed to tick another one off at the age of 80.

The Lower Hutt woman tramped the West Coast’s Paparoa Track with a guided tour from an operator which has seen a 100% increase in demand in its second year of operations due to an influx of a new population of hikers.

The West Coast’s Paparoa trail is New Zealand’s newest Great Walk, a four-day, 55km trek traversing alpine ranges, subtropical rainforest, and limestone karst landscapes.

Wood said the four-day trip was a fantastic experience beginning in Blackball, climbing the Paparoa Ranges before descending to the sea at Punakaiki.

READ MORE:

* Pedal power pushes South Island cycle trail bookings into top gear

* Thousands more NZers book Great Walks than overseas visitors

* New West Coast Great Walk - the Paparoa Track - a thank you and an opportunity



Supplied Beth, John and Terence Wood about to embark on the Paparoa Track

Wood said she chose to do the trip with Paparoa Guided Tours because it allowed her to carry a lighter pack than doing it alone.

The guides also look after the food, cooking and logistics.

“My back is not as strong as it once was so I couldn’t have carried a heavy pack like I used to. I only had to carry my sleeping bag and clothes. It’s the only way I could have done it,” she said.

“It’s not a particularly hard walk. The ascent is gradual on the first day. It goes up and down along the tops and then the descent down the Porari Valley is very beautiful,” she said.

After years working as a guide in New Zealand and abroad, Paparoa Guided Tours founder and lead guide Edward Cochrane saw an opportunity to open the experience to an older demographic, who wouldn’t typically take to the track alone.

“I wanted to create a guided tour for a broader audience that would borrow from the best of my experiences as a guide and enable more people to experience the natural wonders of the West Coast,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff Edward Cochrane, founder of Paparoa Guided Tours, wants to support more people to enjoy West Coast tracks.

Cochrane said the idea behind Paparoa Guided Walks came from his passion for the natural environment, and years of experience as a hiking guide in Aotearoa and the Yellowstone National Park in the United States.

He said conditions on the remote West Coast could be challenging even for the experienced, so offering a guided tour was reassuring for those less so.

Sarah McMullin, a grandmother in her 60s, enjoyed her first tramp with the company.

“I’m not what you would call an exercise person,” she said.

“I would never have done the Paparoa if there wasn’t a guided walk option. I’m in my early 60s and have never done anything like it. The prospect of going with a guide gave me a sense of security and the added motivation to give it a go.”

Supplied The West Coast’s Paparoa Track runs between Blackball and Punakaiki

Cochrane said the guided tours meant people could travel with a lighter pack and have all the logistics organised for them.

“Most of our clients are in the age range of 60-65, but we’ve even had people in their 80s join us on the track... The guests we host may not otherwise be able to complete the Paparoa.”

With just two guides, the company guided 80 people along the trail between October 2021 and April 2022.

Cochrane had seen a huge uptake in demand for this summer season, which started in October.

The company has had more than 350 registrations and had to take on another three guides to meet the demand.

Supplied Paparoa Guided Tours offers guided tours on the West Coast’s Paparoa Track

However, demand was outpacing available hut space, so he was only able to accommodate 180, still more than double the number the previous year.

Cochrane said guides educated guests about the environment, history and te ao Māori.