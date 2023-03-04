Spotlight on: The food festival with testicles and snail burgers on the menu

The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival is famous for its obscure delicacies.

If your taste buds are in need of an adventure, there’s no better place to unleash them than the West Coast’s Wildfoods Festival.

The iconic event, held in Hokitika, is back for 2023, after having to be cancelled for the first time in its history in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The festival was dreamed up by a local gorse-flower and rose-petal wine producer, who wanted to celebrate the flavours and produce of the West Coast.

The first event was held in 1990, and over the years it’s attracted thousands of daring foodies, eager to sample all the obscure delicacies on offer.

Destination Westland chief executive Melanie Anderson said 10,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival.

Sir Dave Dobbyn, Zed, Greg Johnson and Cassie Henderson had been locked in as the entertainment line-up, while the Feral Fashion competition would make the event a hotspot for people-watching.

Stallholders would be serving up foods as weird and wonderful as ever, from locust jelly shots, to snail burgers, to the perennial favourite “mountain oysters” – or sheep testicles.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Mountain oysters are a dish to tick off your culinary bucket list.

However, Anderson said there was also plenty of delicious fare for fussier eaters.

“This will be my fourth year in charge and I’ve so far managed to steer clear of the huhu grubs.”

The Wildfoods Festival will be held on March 11 at Cass Square in Hokitika.

Tickets are still available from $59.38 ($28.50 for youth aged 12-17). See: wildfoods.co.nz