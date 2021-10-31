Where to glamp it up on the West Coast

Tucked away on the West Coast, surrounded by Jurassic forest, is a new Bali-style escape for adults (video published August 2021).

The term “glamping” has been around for a while now. It’s camping but with some serious home comforts. The West Coast is dotted with these little luxury escapes, so here are six worth checking out for an unforgettable holiday.

Indo Kiwi

Fox River

Nigel and Tracey Oates have spent years creating their Bali-inspired oasis, perched on the side of a cliff overlooking the wild coast.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff One of the main attractions at Indo Kiwi is the outdoor bath nestled in the bush.

Nigel has a background in diggers and helped create the Old Ghost Road, while Tracey's job was to import decor from Indonesia. The pair combined their skills to dig out, landscape and style a piece of their land with a Bali-inspired glamping cabin 35 minutes from Westport.

Just like Bali, the main attraction here is turning everything electronic off so that you can enjoy nature. There are sun-loungers, a large sheltered outdoor daybed and a bath to unwind in.

Read the full review here.

More details at canopycamping.co.nz/indo-kiwi.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Woodpecker Hut is tucked away among the dense native bush on the West Coast.

Woodpecker Hut

State Highway 6, Fox River

Nestled between Greymouth and Charleston, high on the wild West Coast of the South Island, you'll find the ultimate getaway – Woodpecker Hut – for those looking for some peaceful holidays.

A simple yet comfortable retreat away from the world (and mobile reception), it takes glamping to a new level, and makes you wish all huts were this cosy. The perfect bridge between getting back to nature but with access to the comforts of home, Woodpecker Hut is an ideal winter escape.

Read the full review here.

More details at canopycamping.co.nz/woodpecker-hut

Liz Carlson Fox Hut offers everything you need in one tiny, perfect package.

Fox Hut

State Highway 6, Fox River

Fox Hut is the “sister hut” to the Woodpecker and is the kind of getaway you didn’t know you needed.

Hidden away amongst the dense native bush, you’ll find the most idyllic cabin waiting. With views to die for and offerings that put the traditional good-old Kiwi hut to shame, Fox Hut is next level.

Winter or summer, it is the perfect retreat for a romantic getaway or a solo escape.

Read the full review here.

More details at canopycamping.co.nz/fox-hut

Kaniere Tailings Luxury Camping

476 Hau Hau Road, Kaniere, Hokitika

How does waking up to birdsong in the morning and exploring glowworm caves in the evening sound?

Those are just some of the highlights on offer at this tranquil luxury stay near Hokitika. Your tent looks over wetlands and bushland and has an outdoor bath tub to relax and soak in under the stars. The owners promise a “nature experience without compromising on homely comforts”.

More details at here.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Hurunui Jacks is a luxury camping site on the West Coast.

Hurunui Jacks

693 Lake Kaniere Road, Kokatahi

Hurunui Jacks is the kind of place that makes you not want to leave, which is exactly what happened to us. With the exception of the occasional visit from Dennis, the owners' dog, we were on our own. No electricity, no phone reception, it was almost like stepping back in time, and now Hurunui Jacks is one of my favourite escapes.

We spent our days reading, cooking, napping, and taking walks along the little creek in front of the site. It was so incredibly peaceful, and was a beautiful reminder how important it is to take a break and step back from the world sometimes.

Read the full review here.

More details at canopycamping.co.nz/hurunui-jacks

Ross Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park Ross Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park.

Ross Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park

145 Ross Beach Road, Ross

This boutique holiday park is situated literally 20 metres away from the Tasman Sea at Ross Beach, allowing guests to drift off to the sound of waves crashing on the shoreline.

As well as unpowered tent sites and a flat gravel patch where ten lucky vehicles can park up right on the beach, the park offers accommodation made from upcycled shipping containers. The 11 glamping pods come with everything you need for a great night’s sleep, including bed linen, fluffy towels, coffee making facilities and, in some cases, outdoor bath tubs.

The park is just 200m away from the start of the West Coast Wilderness Trail.

More details at top10.co.nz/park/ross-beach-top-10

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.