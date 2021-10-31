Beer with a side of history: West Coast pubs with storied pasts

Reefton is an up-and-coming town making steps to move on from mining booms of the past, to embrace adventure tourism, a gin distillery among other things. (Video first published February 2020)

Before they served espresso martinis and bottomless brunches, New Zealand pubs were destinations where miners and politicians would rub shoulders on beer-soaked carpet. Former gold rush capital the West Coast is home to plenty of watering holes with interesting pasts. If the walls could talk here you’d hear tales about bitter strikes, great discoveries and singing prime ministers. Thankfully, there are plenty of accommodating locals around to help fill in the gaps.

Formerly The Blackball Hilton

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Formerly The Blackball Hilton, Blackball.

Located about a 20-minute drive from Greymouth, Blackball is a classic West Coast coal mining society home to around 300 people. Salami is the food of choice here, and its famous resident is a two-storey weatherboard pub and hotel.

Once a base for transitory gold seekers and unionists, these days the venue is best-known for taking on the international hotel chain who told them to stop using its name. Thanks to a carefully positioned sign, it’s now officially known as Formerly The Blackball Hilton.

Also notable, the pub was the first smoke-free hotel in the country and its 100th birthday celebrations involved sheep racing down the main street, a Paris Hilton look-alike contest, and a coal-shovelling competition.

With the opening of the Paparoa Track, it now serves as a destination for walkers to rest their legs and enjoy a tipple from Monteith’s Brewery or Reefton Distillery. Those staying the night should be prepared for a ghostly presence.

Theatre Royal Hotel

Theatre Royal Hotel Theatre Royal Hotel, Kumara.

Kumara, the site of one of New Zealand’s last great gold rushes, has a storied past and there’s no better place to hear exaggerated yarns than the Theatre Royal Hotel.

Built in 1876, the venue is the West Coast’s only fully restored gold miners’ hotel, serving as a rendezvous point for miners and “dancers”, and the site of marriage confirmations before the local church was built.

A theatre was eventually added and shows would come from England and America to perform. Kumara’s first mayor and New Zealand’s longest-serving prime minister, Richard John Seddon, was apparently known for taking the stage.

Current owners Kerrie and Mark Fitzgibbon purchased the hotel in 2010 before officially reopening two years later. Antler chandeliers, flamboyant wallpaper and antique wooden furniture bring the former gold rush venue back to life.

As well as a spot to refuel with generous pub fare, the historic hotel features six themed rooms. Each room is named after a figure with a connection to the hotel’s rich past, be it the original proprietress Annie Anderson or ‘King Dick’ Seddon. It’s perfectly positioned for those travelling along the West Coast Wilderness Trail.

The Historic Empire Hotel

Ewan Sargent/Stuff The Historic Empire Hotel, Ross.

You can't miss this 100-year-old bright yellow hotel in Ross – it’s one of the few places to eat.

The historic gold mining town is known for great discoveries. New Zealand's biggest nugget, “Honourable Roddy Nugget”, was retrieved here in 1909. The 3kg hunk of gold was used as a door stop before being given to King George V.

Inside the Empire, a huge log-burning fireplace takes centre stage while memorabilia covers the walls and ceiling. From 12pm, proper West Coast service kicks in with a buffet lunch. Visitors during dinner service can expect hearty fare like fish and chips and burgers on the menu, with a side of singing as the locals unwind.

In-house accommodation is available in the form of self-contained rooms and backpacker-style shared accommodation. Hang around for the Ross Water Race Walkway to see gold mining relics, set off on the West Coast Wilderness Trail, or try your luck at digging up your own nugget.

Lake Mahinapua Hotel

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Lake Mahinapua Hotel.

This pub just south of Hokitika was made world-famous in New Zealand by Mainland Cheese.

Built in 1905, the building was originally owned by a Scottish miner and dredge worker during the gold rush. Owner Les Lisle pulled pints for nearly three decades, in that time opening exclusively for busloads of Kiwi Experience backpackers.

After being purchased by the tour company's founder, Mike Warren, it’s now the ultimate backpacker haven on the West Coast, featuring dorm and glamping accommodation, spa pools, a volleyball court and jade carving studio. It still holds historic features like the original bar.

Those stopping over can sit down for a pie and pint for $15, including the house pour, L.S.D (Les's Special Draft).

