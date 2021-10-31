The hidden hot tubs where you can bring your own drinks and snacks

Along a windswept stretch of road — from Karamea to Haast — you'll find some of the South Island's best hidden gems.

It’s a well known fact that the West Coast is New Zealand’s wettest region, so the chance of striking rain during your visit is high.

But don’t let that put a damper on your holiday. Some experiences are actually better in the wet weather – like sitting in a steaming hot tub surrounded by trees, listening to the gentle pitter-patter of raindrops on the umbrella sheltering you.

That’s where I found myself on a recent trip to Franz Josef/Waiau. We arrived late in the afternoon, and by the time we had completed the walk to the glacier viewpoint, the drizzle had turned into a downpour.

Supplied Waiho Hot Tubs are located in Franz Josef/Waiau.

Passing back through the village, we spotted a sign for Waiho Hot Tubs. It’s one of the West Coast’s newest attractions, having opened in October 2020 as a project to help keep local staff employed amid the lack of international visitors.

READ MORE:

* Warm the soul: Hot pools to keep you warm over winter

* New Zealand's best baths with a view

* Indo Kiwi: Inside New Zealand's secret adults-only Bali escape



Supplied Towels can be rented for a gold coin donation.

Waiho Hot Tubs – named after the river that flows from Franz Josef Glacier/Kā Roimata ō Hine Hukatere out to the Tasman Sea – is located on a quiet street dotted with accommodation, just off the main drag.

The complex is set amongst lush rainforest, with four private hot tubs each nestled in their own little grove. Each tub can fit up to four adults and one child.

Our group of four adults booked in for an evening session. On the way, we stopped off at the Franz Josef Four Square and picked up a bottle of bubbles and a bag of salt & vinegar chips – Waiho Hot Tubs lets you bring in your own drinks and snacks, for free.

Arriving in the dark, we made our way along the fern-lined paths, illuminated by festoon lights, until we reached our tub. There was a little wooden shelter we could use to get changed, and safely store our belongings.

Supplied You can bring your own drinks and snacks – goblets are provided.

The tubs are wood-fired, and by the time you get in, the fresh water will have heated to around 39 degrees Celsius. Cleverly, you can adjust the temperature yourself by adding more cold water with a tap, or opening the air vent on the burner to get the fire roaring.

When your 60-minute soak is up, the tub quietly starts to drain itself, ready to be filled with fresh water for the next guests.

Supplied The hot tubs are surrounded by greenery.

I’ve tried other hot tub experiences in New Zealand, and Waiho Hot Tubs is right up there with the best of them. It’s a magical spot, particularly in the dark, when your senses are heightened to the scent of the smoke from the burning wood and the sound of the rain.

It's certainly the best kind of soaking you’ll get on the West Coast.

Details

Waiho Hot Tubs, 64 Cron Street, Franz Josef/Waiau. Open daily from 2pm. Starts from $69 for one adult. Towels available to rent for gold coin donation. More info on waihohottubs.co.nz

The writer paid for her own travel.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.