World Famous in New Zealand: There’s a lot to enjoy on Cape Foulwind Walkway, Westport

Along a windswept stretch of road — from Karamea to Haast — you'll find some of the South Island's best hidden gems.

Things were lively along this bit of the West Coast back in the 1860s.

Gold was discovered in the Buller River, then coal in the hills, and Westport became a hive of activity, its population ballooning. The harbour was busy with ships coming and going, but it wasn’t until 1876 that a lighthouse was built out on the nearby cape, high above the treacherous rocky coastline.

It was a timber classic, looking unsuitably spindly considering the winds that roar in here from the Tasman, but it lasted 50 years before being replaced by the current, much sturdier, automated concrete version.

It’s the natural focal point for the well-made track along the top of the cliffs, which is punctuated by informative panels about Māori history, European exploration, maritime adventures and the local gold, coal, flax and timber industries.

The views are spectacular, from the mountains behind to the distant horizon.

Miles Holden/Stuff The Cape Foulwind Walkway boasts spectacular views.

Why go?

Because so what if Captain Cook was in a crabby mood when he named the cape, after being blown off course in 1770? That’s no reason to avoid it.

There’s a lot here to enjoy, whether you’re after the 15-minute walk from the carpark up to the lighthouse, or an hour’s hike further along the coast to the seal colony near the Tauranga Bay end of the track.

The path is inviting, if steep in places, and the scenery includes wave-swept beaches and rocky outcrops, bush, seabirds including blue penguins and, stars of the show, a colony of fur seals/kekeno galumphing out of the waves to sprawl on the rocks.

Insider tip

Sunset views are great here. Look out for cheeky weka if you stop for a picnic. For a quicker walk to the seal colony, drive to Tauranga Bay. There is track maintenance underway currently from the carpark there to the viewing platform, but the walkway is still open – just take care, especially if you’re with children.

Miles Holden/Stuff The Cape Foulwind Walkway is invitingly accessible.

On the way/nearby

If this walk has whetted your appetite, you should certainly consider the Denniston Bridle Path: a steep but satisfying climb up to this historic little coal-mining town with its famous incline.

There’s also the shorter Brakehead Walk, which gives a taste of the tough life lived here, and some great views. The well-presented Coaltown Museum in Westport fills in all the details about this vivid bit of history, both the black and the gold.

And if all that fresh air has given you an appetite, there are some good places to eat in town – try Kathrin’s café for a German flavour.

Pamela Wade/Stuff Next door to the Coaltown Museum, Westport Municipal Chambers are coated in golden Motueka sand.

How much?

Free, though there is a donation box to help with maintenance.

Best time to go

The cape’s name is still accurate – it can get blustery. So wait for a calm day if that’s your preference, or just dress appropriately to have a fun battle with the wind.

The seal pups are born from late November onwards, and mating takes place soon after, but there’s year-round activity to enjoy. See: westcoast.co.nz

