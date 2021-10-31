Haast: The $99 helicopter trip to a secret slice of paradise

There is a slice of NZ that looks a little like a remote coast in Thailand - and you can see it on a $99 helicopter flight.

There is a secret slice of New Zealand that looks a little like it could be straight from Thailand. And you can only see it with a $99 helicopter flight.

I'm in Haast, which is the southernmost town on the West Coast. On the mainland, it's about as remote as you can get. The closest supermarket is two hours' drive away; a doctor comes once every couple of weeks and the only way to get a true appreciation of the place is by air.

When most people take a helicopter trip here, they head inland to Mt Aspiring National Park. And it's for good reason; UNESCO World Heritage thinks this landscape is among the best living examples of what the world looked like 200 million years ago.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The coast south of Haast is untouched.

But helicopter trips into the mountains can be pricey, and not everyone can afford them. So, there is a cheaper alternative: a $99 coastal flight.

This trip is only ten minutes long, but it takes you to a place few Kiwis have ever seen.

You'll head south of Haast along the coast towards Fiordland – a piece of New Zealand you can’t get to by road or even walking. And my eyes weren't quite prepared for what I saw next.

We first came across a school of Hector's dolphins playing in the waves, one of the world's rarest. We then rounded a headland to reveal a stretch of coast that felt like I was in Thailand.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You can pay extra to land on the beach.

Turquoise waters lapped at golden cliff-lined beaches. The bush was so untouched and dense, it gave me an idea of what New Zealand looked like before humans arrived. Some passengers compared it to Victoria's Twelve Apostles.

However, to me, it brought back memories of a remote stretch of Thailand coast I visited a few years back. On that occasion, it took almost two days of travelling on a crammed bus to get there. But this slice of paradise took about four minutes to reach by air.

It's worth asking if you can pay extra to land on the beach and take a picture next to the helicopter – this isn’t included in the $99 option. Most of your friends won't be able to guess where it is, because this isn’t the image of the West Coast most of us have in our minds.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The coast has no sign of human interference.

Then again, I did fly on a perfectly still day. Sometimes, as is well documented, the West Coast's weather does live up to its wild reputation. On those days, it's best to stick to the ground.

However, if you're passing through Haast and the sun is out, $99 will get you to Thailand – well, almost. And given the current border restrictions, that might just be the closest we get for a while.

More information

Getting there: Haast is three hours' drive from Queenstown, or four hours from Greymouth.

Playing there: Coastal helicopter flights with Heliservices start from $99. See: heliservices.nz. The flight is subject to a minimum of four people, so ring ahead to see if it’s operating. Phone: 0800 800 793.

