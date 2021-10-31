Walk on the wild side: Seven of the best West Coast wanders

The Paparoa and Pike29 Memorial tracks are due to open in 2019. (Video first published in July 2018)

Ghost towns, glaciers, wildlife and proper wilderness make the West Coast a wonder for walkers of all ages and abilities.

Whether you’re keen to stretch your legs mid-road trip or want to dive deep into the region’s remotest corners step by ultra-scenic step, there are multiple options to suit. Below are just a few of our favourites.

Cape Foulwind Walkway

Miles Holden/Stuff The Cape Foulwind Walkway is invitingly accessible.

Don’t let the name put you off. This 3.4km (one-way) track along a particularly scenic stretch of coastline is one of the best short walks in the region. Featuring a seal colony, lighthouse, panoramic views of mountains and the sea, and panels telling the stories of Māori settlement and early explorers, it’ll keep walkers of all ages entertained.

Beginning in Tauranga Bay, the track is true to its name a lot of the time, so bring a windproof jacket. But a more enjoyable way to blow out the cobwebs would be hard to find.

Ship Creek walks

westcoast.co.nz The short Dune Lake Walk takes in sand dunes, stunted trees and impressive coastal views.

Get a sense of what the West Coast would have looked like before humans discovered it on two contrasting short walks beginning at Ship Creek, 15km north of Haast.

The 1km (30-minute) Dune Lake Walk takes in windswept sand dunes, dense forest of stunted trees, and an unbeatable photo opp of the coastline to Jackson Head. Connect to the 800m return Kahikatea Swamp Forest Walk, which loops through marshland home to New Zealand’s tallest tree, the kahikatea (white pine).

Charming Creek Walkway

David Killick/Stuff Step back to the gold rush days on the Charming Creek Walkway.

This well-named trail traces an abandoned bush tramline to the old mining settlement of Seddonville, taking in hand-cut tunnels and bridges (one with a prime photo opp of Mangatini Falls), abandoned mining and mill sites, and the boulder-strewn Ngākawau River Gorge.

At the time of writing, the walkway had been split into two separate tracks as a result of a large slip: Charming Creek North and Charming Creek South. The 5.5km (one-way) northern section will take you from the historic Charming Creek mine site to the falls via Mumm’s Mill, where you’ll find a sawmill steam engine, and Watson’s Mill, home to more rusty relics.

The 800m (one-way) southern section leads to the remains of a Ruston & Hornsby Rail Tractor. Keep your eyes peeled for the cab of an F Class locomotive and the rare Ngākawau Gorge Daisy, which grows only in these parts.

Alex Knob Track

Supplied Franz Josef Glacier as viewed from the Alex Knob track.

This 17.2km (8-hour) return trek is a bit of a calf-killer, but rewards you with perhaps the best view of Franz Josef Glacier you’ll get outside a helicopter.

Classified as advanced by DOC, the track climbs steadily from rimu, rātā and kāmahi forest to sub-alpine cedar and tree daisies, and alpine meadows and herb fields. Ever-improving views of glaciers, mountains and the sea should egg you on and, after a steep climb from the turn-off to Lake Wombat, you’ll get your first gobsmacker of a view of Franz Josef. Keep pushing on to Christmas Lookout and the Alex Knob summit for still loftier views.

Copland Track

Andy Leake One of the many swing bridges along the Copland Track.

It's hard to beat the satisfaction that comes from a soak in natural hot springs after a long day – especially when it’s involved a 7-hour hike.

Set at the end of a challenging 18-kilometre (one-way) tramp up the Copland Valley, the Welcome Flat Hot Pools are arguably the best located in New Zealand with their panoramic views of the seasonally snowy Sierra Range.

The track takes you through forests of beech and southern rātā, tree daisies, dracophyllum, tussock grass and alpine herbs before depositing you at the steaming mineral-rich pools. They're just a short walk from the DOC-operated Welcome Flat Hut and a few primo camping spots, so you have plenty of time to sit and soak up the serenity.

Old Ghost Road

HagePhoto/Supplied The Old Ghost Track is traversed by both trampers and mountain bikers.

If you’re looking for rugged and remote, it’s hard to go past this 85km (typically five-day) track through the virgin forest, tussock tops, river flats and forgotten valleys of the Buller region.

Following an old gold miners’ track that was never completed, the challenging walking and cycling trail connects the inland ghost town of Lyell to Seddonville on the coast.

Highlights en route include abandoned gold-mining camps and settlements, mountain-top Ghost Lake Hut, the earthquake-scarred Boneyard, and mighty Mōkihinui River. Day trips from either end give a great taste of what’s on offer if you don’t want to commit to a multi-day trek or bike ride (cyclists usually complete it in two to four days). If you’re finishing at the Seddonville end, a drink and meal at the Rough and Tumble lodge are a must.

Paparoa Track

Supplied The Paparoa Track typically takes three days to complete on foot.

New Zealand’s newest Great Walk takes in dramatically varied terrain, from subtropical rainforest and surreal limestone karst landscapes to the Pororari River gorge and alpine tussockland.

You’ll need three days to walk the 55km track and two if you’re on a mountain bike. Some of the many spectacular sights en route include the gorge with its limestone cliffs, beech forest and glades of nīkau palms; the historic Croesus Track (a side trip to Golden Gully reveals gold-mining relics); the Paparoa ridge section beyond Ces Clark Hut where Aoraki/Mt Cook is visible on clear days; and the sunset-over-sea views from Moonlight Tops Hut.

The 25km Inland Pack Track, which serves as bikers’ entrance/exit to the Great Walk, is an excellent shorter option. Connecting Waikori Rd car park and the Pororari River, it passes through some of the most impressive sections of Paparoa National Park, taking in old-growth rimu, nīkau-lined valleys, and a forested limestone canyon. Plus you get to spend the night at Ballroom Overhang, one of the largest rock bivvies in the country.

