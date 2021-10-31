The Craypot, Jackson Bay: A journey to NZ's most scenic fish and chip shop

The southernmost village on the West Coast is home to an exceptional fish and chip shop - you might even see rare dolphins while eating lunch.

If Kiwis have a national dish, it is arguably fish and chips. But how dedicated to the cause are you? Would you travel to the ends of the Earth to sample some spectacular fry?

Given most of the Earth is off-limits due to Covid-19 border restrictions, the “ends of the Earth” – in a New Zealand sense – is a tiny place called Jackson Bay, home to an exceptional beachfront fish and chip shop.

You'll find this little piece of wild paradise on the South Island's West Coast; it is the southernmost village before the road stops.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The fish at The Craypot comes fresh from end of the wharf.

To get there, you need to drive to Haast, perhaps the most isolated town on mainland New Zealand – it’s four hours south of Greymouth. Then, you need to take the 15-minute coastal road south to Jackson Bay.

You're certain to pull over en route; the area is a nursery for the rare Hector's dolphins – the smallest in the world and they are generally easy to spot.

After a short drive, you reach the village of Jackson Bay. It's immediately apparent why the fish and chips are so good; there’s a small flotilla of fishing boats anchored in the bay. Forget ‘paddock to plate’, this is ‘water to waiter’.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Craypot serves some of the freshest fish you can find.

The busiest place in town is always The Craypot, a bright orange food cart with an equally colourful history.

It was originally used as a pie shop in Timaru, and was relocated to Cromwell during construction of the town’s dam. More than 20 years ago, it was towed behind a tractor across the Haast Pass to where it sits today.

As the name suggests, the restaurant is famous for crayfish. However, the fish and chips, whitebait and seafood chowder are also legendary.

Brook Sabin/Stuff There are a number of short bush walks around Jackson Bay to work off your fish and chips.

And, while you’re eating, the entertainment is free. It's not uncommon to see dolphins playing in the bay.

Fact file

Where to eat: The Craypot is 15 minutes' drive from Haast, which is three hours from Queenstown or four hours from Greymouth. The shop is open from September through until Easter.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. For the latest travel rules, see covid19.govt.nz.