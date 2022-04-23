Reefton - more West Coast than the Coast itself

Reefton is an up-and-coming town making steps to move on from mining booms of the past, to embrace adventure tourism, a gin distillery among other things. (Video first published February 2020)

I’ve heard it said that Reefton has retained its pure West Coast flavour like no other town along the South Island’s wild western flank. Even ‘more West Coast than the Coast itself’.

Being off the beaten track obviously helps, nestled inland amongst the bush clad hills along the Inangahua River. Its sheltered position brings soaring summer temperatures, as well as intensifying the cold and mist in winter.

I love the little miner cottages here, some seem no bigger than oversize doll houses, they must be so easy to heat all year with a trailer-load of coal.

I don’t care what climate activists say, I still crave the smell of coalsmoke in the air of little towns like Reefton.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Reefton is the perfect town to leave the car and explore on foot.

All contained within a mile square, Reefton (pop. 1000) is the perfect town to leave the car parked up and explore on foot. Walk up Walsh St to admire a fine pair of churches, Sacred Heart and St Stephens, both built in 1878 during the town’s heyday, while just around the corner is the disused Courthouse (1872).

While few towns can boast so many original colonial buildings still standing, a relatively recent addition to the town is the swank Skatepark on the Strand behind Broadway, a cool 55m x 45m space for skateboards, BMXs and rollerblades - it’s considered one of the best in the country, and a credit to this town where young people are still well represented.

My favourite place in Reefton is the School of Mines along Shiel St, still in its original 1886 building. Set up after the visit of eminent and enthusiastic geologist Professor James Gow Black from Otago University in the mid-1880s.

It was one of a handful of mining schools set up around the country around that time to educate and certify miners and inspectors in their trade.

Supplied When Reefton turned the power on in 1886, people referred to it as “bottled lightning”.

Everything inside this building is much as it was when it shut down in 1970, the last of this country’s mining schools to close down.

You can still look around inside, at its magnificent rock and mine samples, assay furnace, laboratory and all the teaching records. Just ask at Reefton’s Visitor Centre for a local history buff (usually mining engineer John Taylor) to show you through. Admission by koha, don’t you love small towns!

One of Reeton’s School of Mines’ notable local graduates was Harold (Harry) Evans (1912-1990), who went on to discover the massive deposits of bauxite ore along the coast at Weipa in North Queensland, which in turn led to the building of the aluminium smelter at Bluff. Big multinational outcome from a small town.

Reefton’s always been anything but a backwater of course, blazing to life after the 1870 discovery of gold-bearing quartz reefs above Black’s Point.

Gerard Hindmarsh/Nelson Mail Old Miner's Hut along Broadway, Reefton.

Reef Town it started out as. Within a year, crushing plants were operating and mining rights taken up in every direction.

The linking of Reefton to the rest of the world by telegraph in 1872 heightened investor interest, creating a frenzy for shares on Reefton’s very own stock exchange.

‘Script-mania’ gripped the town, ‘Quartzopolis’ its nickname as sensational discoveries were made in mines like Imperial, Golden Fleece and Wealth of Nations.

By the early 1880s, scores of Reefton’s residents began listing their occupations as ‘sharebroker’ or ‘mining speculator’.

The reckoning for Reefton came in 1883, when all but three of the 66 operating companies made calls on shareholders for amounts which exceeded dividends.

Supplied The Snowy River gold mine near Reefton on the West Coast.

The resulting crash showed up the little inland town on the Coast as a ‘ruinous investment’, even if the mines around town did produce in near record time, £2m worth of gold and paid out £700,000 to shareholders.

Today, there’s still gold fever in the air.

Staying overnight at least in Reefton is a chance to soak up past vibes in heritage accommodation like the Old Nurses Home or The Old Vicarage, the latter a faithfully restored historic villa in Rosstown Road which exudes every bit of its cleric past.

And just a stone throw from what remains of the Old Power Scheme.

Everybody knows that how in 1886 Reefton became the first town in the country, southern hemisphere even, to get reticulated power on. Bottled Lightning some referred to it as.

GERARD HINDMARSH/Stuff All that remains of Reefton's old power scheme, on the Rosstown side of the Inangahua River.

That Reefton was able to pull off the best little power coup of the 19th century, just six years after Thomas Edison’s power company did it in New York, is largely attributable to one remarkably inspired British engineer, Walter Prince.

A Dunedin firm brought the hydro genius out two years earlier to install a hydro-electric plant for a mining company working the Shotover River, quite possibly the world’s first hydro-electricity contract.

After successfully completing that, and well within time too, Prince turned up in Reefton in 1886 with his demonstration one-kilowatt dynamo which he ended up installing in Dawson’s Hotel on Broadway, making it the southern hemisphere’s first fully illuminated public building.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Remains of the Blackwater Shaft at the historic gold mining town of Waiuta.

Prince impressively proved himself, no wonder there was so much town support for the formation of a public utility company, Reefton Electrical Transmission of Power and Lighting Company.

The ‘test’ turn on was held at 7pm on August 6, 1888, virtually every Reeftonite coming out along the Strand to watch as the turbine across the river began to turn.

Declared one onlooker: “The bright luminous rays of the arc light burst forth, lighting up the whole scene with strange but dazzling brilliancy.”

Many residents stayed up that night, going out to explore the exciting new type of shadows cast by the novel incandescent light.

I find it gratifying there’s still places, like Reefton, that haven’t sold out to John Key’s mass market tourism strategy.

123rf Reefton became the first town in the southern hemisphere to have reticulated power – before Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne.

My wife tried to order fish and chips at the fish shack along Broadway but gets promptly kicked out for trying to change her order part way through. I go in but get kicked out too, my crime being ‘you’re with her’.

I like to celebrate firsts, and this was the first time I’ve ever been kicked out from fish and chip shop anywhere.

Maybe I’m a little thick-skinned from all my travelling, but I find it strangely gratifying we still have places that don’t give a damn.

If New Zealand didn’t have a Reefton, we’d probably have to invent it, remind us all what our gritty national identity used to be all about.