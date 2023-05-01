New Zealand's Great Coast Road a place of heart-breaking beauty

This West Coast destination is home to some of our most remarkable landscapes.

“Any luck?” I ask a woman with a spiral tattoo on the back of her neck as I come out of the sea at Serpentine Beach.

She’s meandering, head down, scanning the smooth stones strewn along the white sand beach, which lies just up the coast from Hokitika. “Not yet,” she replies. “The trick is to stand in one spot and look for the shiny ones that pop out at you.”

A few seconds later, she bends down and picks up a small, almost black, shark-tooth shaped stone off the sand and drops it into my hand.

“There you go, there’s a piece of greenstone for you.” I start to say she should keep it for herself. “It’s fine, I found this,” she says gesturing to a dark-green pounamu the size of a small courgette hanging round her neck, “in the creek over there last year. I’ll find more.”

Back at the car, my partner and seven-year-old daughter have a handful of similar-looking stones foraged from the beach. We later learn a couple are tangiwai, like the piece I’ve just been gifted, and nephrite, a much lighter, luminescent green type of pounamu.

It’s a nice bit of fortune after a less than auspicious start to our mid-January journey up the West Coast a few days earlier.

Road from Greymouth to Punakaiki.

Having made a spontaneous decision to limit costs on our 10-day trip by staying mainly at campsites, we arrived at Lake Paringa – 50km north of Haast and the southern tip of the coastal highway – in a car packed with second-hand pots and pans, sleeping bags and air mattresses picked up for next to nothing from the Wānaka recycling centre.

By eight the next morning our tent was back in its bag, and we were ready to leave.

A sunny late afternoon dip in the warm, rust-coloured lake and Florence reeling in her first ever trout as the sky glowed pink and gold behind native bush-clad hills had us talking of staying another night at the little DOC camping ground.

The gradual deflation of our mattresses during the night and the arrival of squadrons of sandflies during breakfast, however, were good enough reasons to up pegs and drive an hour north to Fox Glacier, and a night in the township’s eponymous lodge.

In the end, it turns out to be the first of three consecutive, guilt-tinged nights in hotels. After treating ourselves to comfy beds in Fox Glacier, we’re forced to shelter from a storm in Hokitika, then decide to spend a night in Greymouth and visit the Monteith’s Brewery, which is where we travel to after our successes on Serpentine Beach.

Lake Paringa.

The fried buttermilk chicken and beer-battered fries are worth the visit, as are the beers. Yet, the highlight of the trip to Monteith’s is the Irish band playing as the sun sets on the bushy hills outside and the sight of Florence whirling round to The Waterboys’ Fisherman’s Blues with a lovely elderly couple who moved to Greymouth from Yorkshire 48 years ago, and still sound like they only arrived yesterday.

It's a balmy evening as we make our way back to our hotel. Despite the occasional bout of poor weather such as the downpour in Hokitika that had us scurrying to Fat Pipi Pizza for bowls of delicious seafood chowder, the Coast has been enjoying one of its hottest summers on record, with Greymouth hitting close to 31 degrees the week before our arrival, its highest temperature in 75 years.

With the MetService forecasting more blue skies ahead, we agree it’s time to get our camping holiday back on track. So, after getting our Serpentine Beach stones looked at by an amiable, bearded chap selling pounamu jewellery at Greymouth’s outdoor Sunday market, we buy a good few days’ worth of bread, butter and bangers from Countdown and head north towards the Punakaiki Beach Camp.

It's less than a week into our trip and we’ve already been treated to plenty of the West Coast’s glories, including a cautious dip along the stunning, but treacherous sweep of Bruce Bay in the south and a wander up to the Fox Glacier viewpoint through an ancient forest of rimu and rātā littered with gigantic vine-covered moraine boulders and alive with the calls of bellbirds and pīwakawaka.

Punakaiki Beach Camp.

The 40-minute drive from Greymouth to Punakaiki provides another chance to marvel at the region’s unarguable beauty. On one side of the road, the glittering blue Tasman Sea thumps onto the shore; on the other, mountains verdant with native bush thrust up towards the sky. Not for the first time on the trip Aileen and I remark that we could be in Hawaii.

Best known for its formations of layered limestone known as the Pancake Rocks, Punakaiki boasts another, lesser-known treasure – a laidback camping ground framed beautifully by mountains, the Pororari River, and the sea.

There we’re given a campsite sheltered by small trees and giant flaxes and with views onto the surrounding hills. Across from us a cheery, retired couple from The Netherlands, who are off to do the nearby Paparoa Track the next day, warn of influxes of sandflies at dusk.

We douse ourselves in repellent, but unlike Paringa, the sandflies only arrive in ones or twos and are easily dealt with. Requiring greater vigilance are the camp’s resident weka, who mosey out of the bush and dart back in with anything vaguely edible.

Valves properly tightened, our air mattresses stay up, and it’s a simple decision to stay for a couple of nights, spending our days swimming in the river where it pools into a brackish, cool water lagoon a short walk from the campsite, and going for wanders along Punakaiki’s rugged, wild beach.

The view from Greymouth to Punakaiki.

It’s tempting to stay longer, but we’re keen to journey up to the start of the Heaphy Track, 20 minutes north of Karamea.

Our initial plan is to check out the DOC camping ground at the entrance to the track, but it’s during a chat with Mark, a middle-aged architect from Nelson, while doing the dishes in the campground kitchen, that we first learn of Gentle Annie.

“It’s an amazing camping ground with hot tubs, outdoor showers and a pizza oven beside the Mōkihinui River, halfway between Westport and Karamea,” he tells us, saying he and his family are heading there in a few days.

It’s too good a recommendation to ignore, and from the moment from we drive in through the gates to be welcomed by a pair of friendly 15-year-old cousins from Christchurch, Ella and Eva, who run the reception and cosy cowshed café we know we’ve made a great decision coming here.

Given it's outside the high season, there are plenty of campsites to choose from and we pick a spot on a small knoll overlooking where the Mōkihinui meets the sea.

We stay close to a week, our days falling into a happy rhythm of river swimming, treating ourselves to flat whites and ice creams in the café, making pizza in the driftwood-fired outdoor oven, and fishing at the river mouth as the sun sets into the sea.

Kohaihai River at the start of the Heaphy Track.

Enhancing Gentle Annie’s magical feeling, each night kahawai surge into the river mouth as the light drains from the sky and the banks of the river are lined with campers casting hopefully for something to put in the smoker or fry for breakfast.

Near the end of our stay there, we drive 45 minutes up over the hills to Karamea for some supplies from the Four Square, and from there to the start of the Heaphy Track.

It’s a place of heart-breaking beauty, where native bush and nīkau palms flow down the hills to the Kohaihai River, which forms a stunning, bracingly fresh swimming hole before tumbling into the Tasman.

It’s also as far as the road will take us up the West Coast. After a couple of lovely hours swimming, and venturing along the initial section of the Heaphy to a giant nīkau grove, we turn the car back towards Gentle Annie, promising ourselves we’ll return to the track one day and continue our adventures on foot.