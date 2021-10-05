48 hours in Whanganui: Discovering New Zealand’s best-kept secret

This article was published on Scout Magazine and is republished with permission.

Inventive eateries, a hipster bar, an art precinct... When did Whanganui get so cool? Sharon Stephenson explores the historic river city that might well be one of New Zealand’s best-kept secrets.

“Whanganui is like the dorky kid who suddenly became cool towards the end of high school,” says the guy making my coffee.

He isn’t kidding – while we weren’t looking, this lower North Island city was busy transforming itself from sleepy backwater into hub of cool.

If you believe the stats, 47,300 people live in Whanganui. Almost all of them will tell you about their city’s funky art scene, its historic river, bustling Saturday market and vibrant dining scene that punches above its weight.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/Scout The mighty Whanganui River.

But don’t just take their word for it. Here’s how to spend 48 hours in one of New Zealand’s best-kept secrets.

Friday

6PM

We drop our bags at the Rutland Arms Inn, which gets the Oscar for Whanganui’s best-located hotel, and hubbie and I head to the leafy garden bar to enjoy a G&T and de-stress after our commute from the Kāpiti Coast.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/Scout The Rutland Arms: Wanganui's phoenix.

A short history lesson: this elegant two-storey building, which hogs most of a city block, was built around 1849, apparently for thirsty British soldiers stationed here. But fate wasn’t kind – it was the victim of fire four times, once burning to the ground, and was narrowly saved from demolition in the 1980s. With this unlucky streak behind it, nowadays there are eight well-appointed rooms within walking distance of pretty much everything.

7PM

Dinner is at one of the city’s newest (and best) eateries. In 2019, Belinda Pilcher and Bryce Mason turned their backs on Auckland and London to convert an unloved carpark into Maria Lane Eatery & Bar, which marries New York aesthetics with a Melbourne-cool menu.

The latter’s no surprise given that these partners in business and life managed to lure local lad Isaac Paurini back from Melbourne to be head chef.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/scout Chef Isaac Paurini.

His menu roams across borders and cuisines, from kumara dumplings prepared Vietnamese-style to tamari-baked tempeh and sherry-braised beef cheek.

9.30PM

Nobody seems sure how it got its name but Porridge Watson is so good, it doesn’t really matter. One of Whanganui’s latest bars, it’s like catnip for hipsters. There are vintage gaming machines, mugs of mulled wine, board games and free pretzels. The night we visit, there are groups of bearded, plaid-shirt-wearing dudes loudly dissecting the craft beer menu, sunburnt ladies in posh dresses complaining about their husbands, hospo staff who’ve finished their shifts, and out-of-towners (us) amazed by how laidback and friendly the vibe is.

Saturday

8AM

There’s no time for a sleep-in because there’s a lot of ground to cover. Thanks to forward-thinking city fathers, Whanganui has some of Aotearoa’s best-preserved heritage architecture, and breakfast is at one of these buildings, on the corner of Drews Avenue and Rutland Street. Shoehorned into a site that was once HQ for the Whanganui Chronicle, Article is a café/gallery/shop that serves the best almond croissants this side of the Eiffel Tower (plus vintage clothing and kitchenware). Bonus points for being dog-friendly.

9.30AM

It’s a short stroll to the Whanganui River Markets on the waterfront, a weekly sprawl of artisanal everything, from bread and honey to cider. We’re still getting over breakfast but manage to squeeze in slices of cheesecake and macaroons, the kind of calorific goodness you dream about (or is that just me?). We then spend far too long Instagramming pics of a stunning 3m-high stainless-steel ball by sculptor David McCracken that’s anchored on one side of the riverbank.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/Scout Bearing by David McCracken.

11AM

It’s all about the mighty Whanganui River for the next two hours, with a cruise on the paddle steamer Waimarie.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/scout The mighty Waimarie.

Built in 1899, it sank in 1952 and lay in its river grave until it was salvaged and restored in the 1990s. As we chug up the flat, grey river, waving to kayakers and rowers, the captain keeps us entertained with local history and historical snippets. I’m quite happy to sit on the upper deck, enjoying the life aquatic, but my husband feels the need to visit the engine room where blokes in overalls feed coal into the enormous boiler.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/Scout Art blossoms wherever the heck it wants to.

1PM

Whanganui is basically one big art gallery. Art blossoms wherever the heck it wants to, from the sides of buildings to the clutch of galleries in the art precinct near the river.

This includes the renowned Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui, which has relocated while its former home is earthquake-strengthened, as well as New Zealand Glassworks, where we watch artists push molten glass into red-hot furnaces. Just up the road is Brown & Co, a lighting and design store, where I find it hard to keep my wallet in my handbag, while another quick detour leads us to Lockett Gallery, which specialises in illustrations.

7PM

If you’ve ever wondered what a gracious old post office would look like with a major nip and tuck, then wonder no more. Whanganui hospo king Lez Kiriona has knocked out walls and made the most of the central post office’s soaring ceilings for his latest restaurant, Frank Bar + Eatery.

We start with cocktails (I recommend the Mint 500, a delectable mash-up of gin, elderflower and cloudy apple juice) before moving on to halloumi fries, creamy risotto and the Frank Sinatra – a beef burger.

Sunday

8.30AM

Heavy charcoal clouds squash themselves into the sky as we drive to the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, about 10 minutes from Whanganui’s CBD. I worry that our half-hour flight will be cancelled, but our pilot, flight instructor Jarrod Kirk, says we’ll be fine.

We soar 3500ft above the city in a Cessna 172, getting our bearings – and great views of both the mountains and river.

MICHAEL MOORE & MARTIN HAUGHEY/Scout The Citadel.

10AM

A short drive away is Castlecliff (“Nothing’s very far in Whanganui,” says everyone we meet) and brunch at The Citadel. Malcolm Whitlock and Roxi Douglas purchased this café 18 months ago, shortly after returning from five years in Vanuatu. They’re super friendly (Roxi hugs me so hard, she’s in danger of shifting a few vital organs), and the food is amazing, from Baby Dahl – delicious split pea dahl curry – to the brilliantly named Vladimir Poutine (fat chips smothered in chicken salt, melted cheese and gravy).

11.30AM

We cross the road to the gallery of personable painter and ceramicist Ivan Vostinar, who made all the pottery for The Hobbit films. Once we’ve checked out his vases and bowls, we head next door to the incredible succulent garden he’s coaxed into life.

12.30PM

We drive back to the city and head for the Whanganui Regional Museum, a little gem that includes the world’s largest collection of moa bones (1000-plus at last count). Their portraits of prominent Māori leaders from the late 19th and early 20th century are also impressive.

2PM

Thou shalt not leave Whanganui without climbing 176 steps to the top of the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower for stunning views of the city and the river, as it curls through the terrain. Then thou shalt cross the road, catch the Durie Hill Underground Elevator, and congratulate thyself – you’ve just visited the Southern Hemisphere’s only public underground and earthbound elevator, thus rounding out your 48-hour exploration of one of New Zealand’s coolest wee cities.

What to do

Brown & Co

Lockett Gallery

Whanganui River Markets

Cruise on the Waimarie

Sarjeant Gallery

New Zealand Glassworks

Vostinar Gallery

Whanganui Regional Museum

Durie Hill War Memorial Tower

Durie Hill Underground Elevator

Where to stay

Rutland Arms Inn

Where to eat & drink

Frank Bar + Eatery

Maria Lane Eatery & Bar

Porridge Watson

Article

The Citadel

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.