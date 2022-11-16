Manawatū lifts the lid on little-known regional treasures

Manawatū is shrugging off past misconceptions in a campaign to lure more people to the region, and early feedback suggests it is striking a rich vein of potential visitors.

Targeting those living within three hours’ drive or one easy flight, the Central Economic Development Agency’s “Manawatū Version 2.0” promotion was launched with a video highlighting a range of things to do.

Six years ago agency chief executive Jerry Shearman was himself one of those people not quite sure where Manawatū was and why people loved to live here.

“Our research over the last few years has shown that people either haven’t been and don’t know what’s here or have a historical experience of the region that doesn’t reflect where and who we are now.”

He said as of 2020, more than half of New Zealanders did not know much about Manawatū and Palmerston North, and one-quarter thought it was hard to get to.

Yet the region and city were super central and well-connected.

Supplied The delights of Manawatū are being marketed to the nation in a relaunch of the region’s image.

Kicking off with the video, a “tester” of Manawatū escapes and opportunities, the 12-week campaign would be the largest the agency had ever run.

The agency received a $1 million grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment tourism communities support, recovery and reset package designed to help regions reset and recover after Covid-19, which was used for the campaign and other projects.

The total amount spent on the campaign was $150,000.

While the key audience included people from Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Wairarapa, Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland, it was also for locals.

“One of our largest visitor segments are visiting friends and whānau, so we need to encourage our residents to be positive advocates and get them to explore their own backyard.”

Supplied Palmerston North's food and beverage offerings feature in the marketing campaign.

Shearman said the first steps were to increase awareness, so people would be more likely to consider a trip to the region.

“We of course want to convert it into bookings, but we acknowledge that we firstly need to educate our audience on where we are, and what there is to do here, before we can expect them to book.”

The effectiveness of the campaign would be measured initially through its reach, website traffic and engagement.

Shearman said the agency was thrilled with the response so far.

Industry colleagues had sent positive messages, with one saying it was the best destination video they had seen.

In the first week, visits to the website were up 28% on the same time a year ago.

The ultimate goal was to convert interest into bookings and visitor spending.