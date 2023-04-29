Meet the man turning Palmerston North into a drag capital of New Zealand

Ricky Beirao admits he needed a lot of help with his makeup the first time he took to the stage in drag: “It was busted. I looked like roadkill.”

He didn’t realise at the time but miming to Madonna’s Erotica would start him on a drag journey that would end with him putting on a drag festival in one of the more unlikely corners of the country – Palmerston North.

Originally from Brazil but having moved to Aotearoa as a teen, Beirao fell into drag thanks to a crush.

”I was 19 or 20. I met this boy in a club. We pashed one night and the following night he showed up in full drag. He said, ‘you know me as a boy but not as a girl’. We’ve been mates since,” Beirao told Stuff Travel.

One night the friend needed some new talent to perform at the club and drama student Beirao jumped at the chance.

”Like the Catherine Tate character says, ‘I can do that’. So yeah sure, it turns out I could actually do that.”

A work move to Palmerston North in 2018 found a rather bored Beirao seeking out ways to express himself, so he turned to his alter ego, Rhubarb Rouge.

”I needed a project, so I started doing little drag shows or little drag competitions, just to get more of a community going on. I thought, how cool would it be to actually bring queens from all over New Zealand to come and perform with the local queens, cause they need more experience.”

After applying for funding and getting “like five grand”, the first show at The Globe proved so popular that he had to put on two shows back-to-back at the 200-seater venue: “It sold out five months in advance”.

So he decided to go bigger in 2022 – the largest theatre in the city, in fact, Regent on Broadway. He sold out all 1400 seats. “I don't do things by half,” he laughed.

Inspired by that success, he has decided to put on not just a one-nighter, but a whole drag festival.

Palmy Drag Fest takes place October 5-7 with a range of events including a Rainbow Fair similar to Wellington’s Out in the City.

More than 20 drag queens are expected to perform during the weekend including hometown hero Spankie Jackzon, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 2.

But the success and increased visibility has a downside.

“On Facebook whenever I post about the festival there's always someone who puts an angry face, let's say with ‘I don't know why people think this is normal’. I always reply back, ‘why are you angry? Are you jealous that you're not dressing up as well?’”

Beirao said he is looking at increasing security to some events.

“I think there needs to be more education ... that this is an art form. This is not just a boy in a dress, well it is, but it's more about acceptance.”

More than anything the events and the shows are a celebration, he said.

“I think it’s a chance for people to have fun. People felt like they were in a concert. They were voguing down the aisles of the theatre, people were screaming. They were just letting go.”

More details on Palmy Drag Fest at palmydrag.com.