A guide to Tongariro National Park: When to go, where to stay and what to do

Born from the extremes of a still-active volcanic history, Tongariro National Park is a year-round adventurers' destination amid the rugged central heart of the North Island.

Facts:

Established in 1887

Area of 796 sq km

New Zealand's only dual Unesco World Heritage site for both natural and cultural criteria

Why go:

Expect to do a double-take when you first see Tongariro National Park's Mt Ngauruhoe. Having a starring role as Mt Doom in the Lord of the Rings trilogy can do that to a volcano.

Ngāuruhoe's perfect cone is one of three volcanos punctuating this sprawling region alive with geothermal activity, and the alpine trifecta including Mt Ruapehu and Mt Tongariro provides a rugged and versatile backdrop to adventures in New Zealand's oldest national park.

Established in 1887 due to the foresight of Ngāti Tūwharetoa chief, Te Heuheu Tūkino Horonuku, Tongariro is also one of the world's oldest national parks, and was actually mandated three years before iconic Yosemite National Park in the United States.

Winter sports are the focus through the middle of the year, but once spring arrives with the blooming of mountain daisies and buttercups, tramping and mountain biking emerge as the best ways to experience Tongariro's alpine and tussock-tinged environment. One of the planet's best one-day walks packs in shimmering alpine lakes, volcanic surprises and rust-red Martian landscapes, while it's possible to pedal through a cinematic scroll of history and natural spectacle.

Stuff Tourists stream across the busy Tongariro Crossing.

Year-round, the energetic bars and cafes in nearby Ōhakune are a fine end-of-day coda to snowsports, mountain biking or hiking, and even in summer, the upper slopes of Mt Ruapehu can be easily experienced by all travellers.

When to go:

The winter sports season on Mt Ruapehu's Whakapapa and Tūroa ski-fields usually from around June to September, while November to May is recommended as the best time to walk the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Cycling the Old Coach Road is possible year-round, but more recommended during spring and summer.

DOC/Supplied Mt Ruapehu from the northern circuit in Tongariro National Park.

What to do:

New Zealand's most popular winter sports region attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the North Island to the Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields, but Tongariro National Park is also an excellent destination during the rest of the year.

Top of the list for many park visitors is undertaking the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, regularly lauded as one of the world's best one-day hikes. Most walkers take around six to eight hours to complete the 19.4km route in around six to eight hours, taking in a diverse alpine landscape of steaming volcanic vents and hot springs, lunar-like terrain, and brilliant views of the Emerald Lakes.

A reasonable level of fitness is definitely required, and because the weather can change very quickly, it's vital to be equipped with warm and dry clothing suitable for rain, wind and cooler temperatures. See www.visitruapehu.com and www.tongarirocrossing.org.nz for information including comprehensive track notes and local operators running shuttles linking to the Crossing's trailheads. Guided walks on the Crossing are offered by Adrift Tongariro. See their website also for guided kayaking and mountain biking trips.

Tongariro River Rafting/Supplied Rafting down the Tongariro River near Tūrangi and Lake Taupō, with Tongariro River Rafting.

Download the Walks in and around Tongariro National Park brochure from www.doc.govt.nz for details of many other tramps. The more challenging Tama Lakes Track (17km return, five to six hours) traverses the Tama Saddle between Mt Ruapehu and Mt Ngāuruhoe. Opened in 2019, Mt Ruapehu's Sky Waka gondola transports winter skiers and snowboarders, and during summer delivers visitors to the Knoll Ridge Chalet, more than 2km above sea level, and the starting point for the spectacular Whakapapa Skyline Walk.

Highlights of the region's mountain biking scene include the Old Coach Road. One of New Zealand's best half-day rides crosses the historic Hapuawhenua and Toanui viaducts, and also travels through ancient forests that survived the massive super-eruption around 1800 years ago that formed Lake Taupō. Hook up with Mountain Bike Station in Ōhakune for bike hire and shuttle transfers. They can also advise on tackling the Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail, a more advanced 215km route running from the slopes of Mt Ruapehu to the surf of Castlecliff Beach near Whanganui.

My Kiwi Adventure in National Park village can recommend other mountain biking itineraries, including exciting one-day rides on the mainly downhill Fishers Track and the more challenging bush-clad 42 Traverse. After the excitement on two-knobbly wheels, sign up with them for relaxed stand up paddleboarding on serene Lake Otamangakau.

More energetic on-the-water action around the national park includes rafting on the Tongariro River. Book for exciting white-water thrills with Tongariro River Rafting or Rafting New Zealand, both based in the trout-fishing town of Tūrangi at the southern end of Lake Taupō.

SUPPLIED The grand Chateau Tongariro was built in 1929.

Accommodation:

For undertaking the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, National Park village or Whakapapa village are the most convenient locations for accommodation, although seasonal spring and summer shuttles also operate from Ōhakune and Tūrangi.

Accommodation in the National Park village includes the stylish and modern Parkview Apartments, while Discovery Lodge's versatile combination of campsites, cabins and chalets is a good option for families.

On the slopes of Mt Ruapehu, there's the heritage luxury style of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel, and backpacker dorms, campervan sites and self-contained units at the Whakapapa Holiday Park. Just north of National Park village in Raurimu, Wood Pigeon Lodge has three distinct accommodation options. The cosy Hut is ideal for couples, while sleeping up to 10, The Barn is ideal for groups.

Location:

Stretching southwards from near the southern end of Lake Taupo, Tongariro National Park's central North Island location makes it a convenient destination for around two-thirds of the country's population. From Auckland, the journey south is around four-and-a-half hours, while the park is around three hours from Hamilton. Count on a three-hour trip from Napier/Hastings via Taupo, and four hours via Palmerston North from Wellington. An interesting option to travel to Tongariro National Park from either Auckland, Hamilton or Wellington is to catch the Northern Explorer train which stops at both Ohakune and National Park village. See www.greatjourneysofnz.co.nz.

Gateway Towns:

Near the northern and southern edges of the park respectively, both Tūrangi and Ōhakune are convenient bases for exploring the Tongariro region. In Tūrangi, prepare for a day trout fishing or river rafting with breakfast at Hydro Eatery before a lakeview dinner at Oreti Village. In proximity to the Tūroa skifield and as the spring and summer hub for tackling the Old Coach Road cycle trail, Ōhakune has a younger, more energetic vibe. Head to Elemento or Volcano Coffee Roasters to kick off the day, before evening burgers and craft beer at The Blind Finch after a big day knocking off the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

For more information:

Visit doc.govt.nz and nationalpark.co.nz