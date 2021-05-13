Town loses 'heart' after iconic plane removed for repairs

When most people think of Mangaweka, they think of its DC-3. Its absence has left a hole in the community.

The absence of Mangaweka’s DC-3, one of New Zealand’s most iconic roadside attractions, has put the town in the middle of what feels like a heart transplant, one resident says.

The DC-3 put the small central North Island town on the map and had been a landmark for travellers on State Highway 1 for nearly four decades. It was taken away to undergo repairs last Thursday.

Its owner Brendan “Mintie” Cottle​ said the plane had landed safely at a property he owned in Shannon, where the DC-3 was still a bit of a roadside attraction – sitting near the Highway 57 Bakery and Cafe.

A team of retired aviation engineers and DC-3 enthusiasts had begun work, and once they were done, Cottle intended to bring it back to Mangaweka in a purpose-built hangar to protect it from the elements.

Simone Simpson/Stuff The plane being dismantled before a road trip to Shannon.

“It’s 80-years old, and spent nearly half that outside,” he said.

“There’s a lot of corrosion inside, and as much as you clean and repaint it, it’s hard to stop the weather getting into the hard-to-reach areas.”

The DC-3 was originally brought to town by Viv and John Eames​ in 1986, as an eye-catching advertisement for their company, Rangitīkei River Adventures, and a drawcard for their service station.

Tim Nunan/Stuff Mangaweka's iconic DC-3 in Shannon, on SH 57, where owner Brendan Cottle is having it repaired and refurbished.

Alison Dorrian​ remembered sitting on the railing beside the highway, with her three youngest children, watching in amazement as the DC-3 was first towed into town on its landing gear like a massive trailer.

Its departure felt like the town was having a heart transplant, she said.

You know the doctors need to take the heart out to fix things, and the plan is to replace it, but you can’t help worrying during the operation.

Dorrian said Mangaweka was in decline in the early 1980s, the new road and railway line was finished and the workers who had brought a bit of heyday to the town had moved on.

Many “doubted the wisdom” of the Eames’ bold plan, but in hindsight it was hard to argue it hadn’t paid off spectacularly for the town, she said.

“Mangaweka was featured in magazines, reporters wanted to talk to everyone and tourist groups were interested in us.

“New jobs were created... the plane gave us a renewed vigour, and a sense of pride.”

Supplied Mangaweka’s DC-3 quickly became a famous landmark featured in magazines and postcards such as this one that warns of “low-flying tearooms”.

John Eames said everything started with a 1983 Manawatū Standard article about Fieldair selling three surplus DC-3s at the Palmerston North Airport.

“One of our business partners said, ‘we should buy one of those, because one day there won’t be any left’.”

So they did, and bought a plane called ‘Poaka’ for just $4000, the equivalent of $14,738 when adjusted for inflation.

“But, we didn’t have a clue what to do with it for three years [until after] we bought the Mangaweka service station... every time we went past the airfield and saw it, we laughed.”

Terry Karatau/STUFF ZK-APK aka “Poaka” in Fieldair colours at a Napier airfield in 1971, before the company sold it to the Eames in 1983 after it became surplus to requirements.

The DC-3 was built in 1945, and its first owners was the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

It was handed over to the country’s first national domestic airline, National Airways Corporation, two years later.

The plane’s official registration was ZK-APK, but the airline named the plane Poaka after a rare native bird.

After leaving the airline’s service, Poaka became a topdresser and joined Fieldair’s fleet.

Rebecca Palmer/Stuff Viv and John Eames with Poaka, shortly before the plane shed its Cookie Time paint-job and the couple rebranded their gas station as the Mangaweka International Airport.

The Eames converted it into a tearoom, after setting it up by SH1.

“But it was an outrageous success, it made the money back and provided jobs as a cafe until 2006,” said Eames.

“Then the main highway market changed... and it became a bit impractical.”

Big names, such as McDonald's, set up down the road, and coffee trends had moved towards big barrista machines that couldn’t fit in the plane.

Eames said as much as everyone loved Poaka, it was a big expense for the owners.

It needed to be repainted every six or so years, with periodic maintenance and refurbishment.

The Eames balanced that by having Cookie Time sponsor the repaint in the 2000s.

Volunteers were a big help when Poaka was fully refurbished and repainted again around 2010 when the Eames rebranded the gas station as the Mangaweka International Airport.