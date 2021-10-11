Paloma Gardens: Inside the North Island's secret Garden of Eden

This secret slice of Whanganui has thousands of plants from all over the world.

Tucked away in Whanganui's rolling hills, you'll meet God. No, not the one upstairs – this is the Garden of Death (known as GoD). It’s part of an extensive secret garden, which has to be one of the North Island's best hidden gems.

We're at Paloma Gardens, a 30-minute drive from central Whanganui. To continue the biblical theme, this place is like a Garden of Eden; it's so impressive, the property has been named a Garden of National Significance.

This colourful wonderland is the passion project of Nicki and Clive Higgie, who have spent more than 30 years sculpting their large property, which looks like it's straight out of a gardening magazine.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff It will take you a few hours to explore the gardens.

READ MORE:

* Donkey Bay Inn: Northland's most seductive adults-only hideaway

* Eastwoodhill Arboretum: Inside New Zealand's Noah's Ark ready for nuclear war

* Hamilton Gardens: A slice of 'Alice in Wonderland' right here in New Zealand, and it's free



With the borders closed due to Covid-19, this garden does something pretty remarkable: it takes you around the world without leaving New Zealand. You’ll find plantings from the deserts of Africa to the jungles of Asia, and even from the Arctic Circle.

The property is split into 10 regions, each with a theme (like the Garden of Death). The Palm Garden is a wonderland of bamboo, ferns and – you guessed it – palms. There are more than 130 different species of palms growing around the property, and many can be found here.

The Norton Arboretum has trees from the Arctic Circle to the tropics, with a kilometre-long loop walk to admire it all, where you’ll come across oaks, maples and magnolias.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Paloma is broken up into 10 different zones, or gardens.

The Garden of Death features plants of a toxic nature, including a not-so-subtle commentary on some of our social habits, with the inclusion of tequila agave, hops and sugarcane. There's also the Dracunculus vulgaris, which smells of rotting meat – just to reinforce the death theme.

There is a desert house dedicated to cacti, an enchanting bamboo boardwalk and an extensive Mediterranean garden known as Le Jardin Exotique de Paloma.

The grand Wedding Lawn is the perfect place to unwind with a picnic lunch; it’s lined with Washingtonia palms giving it an almost royal feel. Make sure your phone is charged because this place is made for social media.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The grand wedding lawn.

One of the many surprising aspects of the garden is it looks sensational all year. In winter, many of the plants from southern Africa flower; meaning a kaleidoscope of colours is always on show. And that keeps the birdlife active all through winter too.

It's hard to pick a favourite garden, but what's certain is you'll need to allow yourself several hours to explore.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Some parts of the garden are like a maze to find your way around.

More information:

Getting there: Whanganui is just over three hours' drive from Wellington or just under six hours from Auckland. Air Chathams also flies from Auckland.

Staying there: Iona Tiny House is $295 per night. See: canopycamping.co.nz/iona-tiny-house

Playing there: Paloma Gardens costs $10, bring cash. See: paloma.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. The latest travel advice can be found at: covid19.govt.nz.

The author's trip was supported by Whanganui and Partners. This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Read more about our partnership content here.