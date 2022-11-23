My accidentally fantastic weekend in Pahīatua that didn't cost the earth

In no way was I expecting to enjoy this weekend as much as I was. There had been hardly any planning and it was very last minute. But there was I, a cheeky glass of midshelf wine in hand, sitting in a virtually empty camp site in deepest, darkest Pahīatua, beaming like a cat who got the cream.

And the fact that this bliss didn’t cost the earth made that cream taste even more special.

I call this trip 'accidentally’ great because this was a workman-like trip away, an exploratory weekend of house hunting around the region. This wasn’t planned to be a ‘fun’ getaway, this was checking out if we liked the look of certain towns and hamlets, if the general atmosphere of Manawatū and the Tararua District was for us. Thankfully it turned out to be, big time.

The hubby and I are looking to go a bit more rural than the bright lights of Wellington suburbia, add more ‘life’ to our lifestyles while not completely cutting the cord with the capital due to our respective jobs.

ALAN GRANVILLE Three go to Pahīatua Carnival Park.

So when a property in the area we were looking at popped online on the Thursday, we decided to pack up the car, dog and all, and head off two days later. With a full tank of petrol (the most expensive thing during the weekend – $128 for the whole trip), we pointed north.

The CBD of the capital melted quickly away into the ancient lush landscape of the Remutakas, the road clinging to the side of the mountains as we pottered our way up and down the summit. After a quick obligatory stop in Featherston (two sandwiches and some meat for the pooch – $11), we were back on our way.

As we passed through the likes of Greytown, Carterton and Masterton I realised why this landscape feels so familiar.

Having grown up in Ireland I spent many a summer packed off to the relatives in County Mayo in the west of the country. This also is farming country, cattle and sheep dot the land, tractors are plentiful and towns are small and rural-focussed. Crossing into Manawatū made me pine for home, but also keen to find a new place to set down new roots.

We’d been to Pahīatua in the past, only briefly, now we were staying in pretty much the only accommodation in town that we could book last minute that allowed dogs, the Carnival Park. It describes itself as “one of Pahīatua's best kept secrets” and I can see why.

Set next to a scenic reserve, this clean camp is only a 10-minute walk into town. We were greeted by one of the owners Richard, who after a quick check on dog rules (clean up after him being the main one) showed us to our tiny cabin. It had a comfortable double bed, a fridge and perhaps surprisingly for this price point, a TV. All this for just $40 for two.

You have to bring your own bedding, so after a quick rearrangement of the furniture (typical gays), we settled in with some nibbles we brought from home and that cheeky vino I mentioned before.

The park was pretty empty with hardly any caravans on site except for a humongous one that could probably be seen from space in front of us. There’s a tidy kitchen and lounge room with plenty of board games on site, and the toilets and showers are in good nick too.

But we weren’t here to just sit around, even though we were enjoying the change of pace, so off we went for a short stroll around town.

Now Pahīatua on a Saturday afternoon isn’t what you would call bustling but we happened upon what was the liveliest spot in town, the Post Office Hotel. The sports bar was busy on the day that the All Blacks and the Black Ferns games clashed (a purely unscientific poll showed that about 80% of the bar was watching the women play). There is also a restaurant which serves huge slabs of crumbed beef schnitzel (mine for $20) and chicken parma (for him for $25, so big he doggie-bagged it). Drinks were a bargain $6.50 for a big glass of wine, $8.50 for a quart and $12 for a jug of beer. We went back to the campsite well and truly sated.

The next day was the biggie checking out homes and the area. We breakfasted at The Lazy Graze in Eketāhuna (eggs and toast and a coffee – $16), headed further north to Woodville and mooched about in the second-hand shops there, before another return to the Eketāhuna and the famous pub there to pour over real estate magazines and listings.

This particular weekend’s search didn’t result in any offers, but as we set off on the two-and-a-half hour journey home, we were both satisfied that yes, this is the area for us.

This part of the country may get not get the attention that other regions of New Zealand receive, but I think travellers are missing out on a quiet understated gem. Manawatū and Tararua proves you don't need to be flash to make an impact. And one day we’ll hopefully be calling it home.

More details:

Pahīatua Carnival Park carnivalpark.co.nz

Post Office Hotel postofficehotel.co.nz

The author travelled at his own expense.