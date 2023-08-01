Sorry Spain, Palmerston North is anything but boring

Brook Sabin is a travel reporter with Stuff.

OPINION: The Spanish got it wrong. Palmerston North and the wider Manawatū region is full of great things to do. And it’s a missed goal to leave without seeing them.

Let’s rewind. A report by ESPN suggested that the Spanish women’s team – here for the FIFA Women's World Cup – left its allocated base in Palmerston North because a “lack of things to do” had “taken its toll” on the players of La Roja and their families.

The Spanish refute that, saying it’s because they wanted to be closer to Wellington for their upcoming match.

The mayor has even invited them back to explore the region, and I hope they take it up. During Covid border closures, I travelled to every region in the country, and can confidently say Palmerston North isn’t boring. Here are my favourite things to do.

A walk to remember

ManawatuNZ.co.nz The Tawa Loop Walk weaves through native bush arriving at the Whātonga sculpture.

Arguably the best short walk in the region is the Tawa Loop, part of the Manawatū Gorge. This four-kilometre return journey includes Tom's Lookout, with views over Palmerston North and Ashurst. The highlight of the track is Whātonga, an enormous sculpture dedicated to a famed Māori chief who journeyed to New Zealand hundreds of years ago.

Hidden valley

Brook Sabin Tea and scones in the garden at the County Fayre tearooms.

Just north of the city is a picturesque valley with a laid-back way of life that feels far removed from the pressures of a world cup.

Pohangina is a 40-minute drive from Palmerston North and you'll want to start with a visit to the County Fayre tearooms – which is the hub of the village. The centre open at the weekends and serves food that will make you feel like you've been transported back in time – like Devonshire tea and homemade scones, all for $5.

The tearooms also sells the valley's legendary Cartwheel Creamery cheese. If you're a cheese lover, you probably already know of the brand – the tiny family-run operation has won plenty of awards. It sells products like the Opiki Ma, a camembert-style cheese made from goat's milk.

Cartwheel Creamery is also open for tastings by appointment.

The tussock top lookout

ManawatuNZ/Supplied The Rangiwahia Hut Track needs to be booked in advance.

The Whanahuia Range is part of the expansive 95,000 hectare Ruahine Forest Park, and a walk here rewards you with spectacular views.

The Rangiwahia Hut Track provides a fantastic introduction to overnight hiking, with an "easy" rated two to three-hour track leading to the Rangiwahia Hut, which has 13 beds. The Department of Conservation even recommends that this is a good adventure for the kids if you’re wanting to introduce them to overnight hiking. A warning, however: during winter months, there can be snow on the track.

The hut sits around 1300 metres above sea level, and on a clear day offers sensational views of Mt Taranaki and across the Central Plateau.

The Herb Farm

A highlight of the region was spending an afternoon basking in the sun at The Herb Farm.

The sprawling property is like a Garden of Eden for herbs, with a busy cafe serving delicious fresh food.

The Herb Farm sprouted from a skincare company that started 27 years ago, and more recently, is also a popular lunch spot.

Brook Sabin Lunch at The Herb Farm.

After eating, there are 14 themed gardens to explore – with kids able to spot elves, gnomes and fairies that live throughout the forest, one of them named "Herbitton."

Free fun

Palmerston North is home to the country's only dedicated wildlife hospital, and its rehabilitation centre, Wildbase Recovery, is open to the public. It’s full of native species – and it's free to enter. Here you can see some of the country’s rarest creatures, such as yellow-eyed penguins, kiwi and takahē.

ManawatuNZ.co.nz One of Wildbase Recovery’s patients.

The centre has four rehabilitation aviaries open to the public, two breeding aviaries for blue duck (whio) and brown teal (pāteke) and a walkthrough enclosure home to tuatara and other rare creatures.

A river city

In recent years, Palmerston North has embraced its river identity with newfound enthusiasm, making its river pathways a real focus for visitors.

The magnificent He Ara Kotahi Bridge, which opened in 2019, has reinforced that by making the river even more accessible. Visit the bridge after dark – it's lit to look like it's floating on the river.

If you're lucky enough to be in the region on the third Sunday of the month, head to the Hokowhitu Village Farmers' Market, where 25 stallholders sell everything from fresh coffee, German bread, local cheese and lots of organic produce. Then stroll along the river with your morning coffee.

ManawatuNZ.co.nz He Ara Kotahi Bridge is even more beautiful at night.

What do you think? What’s your favourite thing to do in Manawatū? Let us know in the comments below.