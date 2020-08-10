Coronavirus: Cook Islands 'bubble' update is expected later

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talking in July about a Rarotonga bubble. The issue is still a hot topic in New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

The possibility of a travel bubble with the Cook Islands is on the Cabinet agenda on Monday morning.

"We are going to discuss it at Cabinet today," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told The AM Show .

An update on the proposal is expected later on Monday.

"It's unlikely that we'll be giving dates, but a progress report on what the next steps are, and that will give a bit of a sense of how far things feel away," Ardern said.

Progress had been made between officials and with logistics, and she did not consider there to be any significant hold-ups.

Supplied There have been calls to open up a travel bubble with the Cook Islands.

Ardern said the Cook Islands was a special case when it came to re-opening New Zealand's borders.

"Those are New Zealand passport holders and, of course, our relationship means that we undertake the Cook Islands' Covid testing. We have a very close relationship there with the health system," she said.

"When it comes to the rest of the world, there's a lot of unknowns... I know that the border closures are affecting people's lives, it's affecting people's businesses."

She mentioned looking at how to bring in people who were ordinarily resident in New Zealand "because there's a lot of terribly tragic stories there that we need to deal with".

Auckland Airport recently announced that it would be ready to operate a travel bubble with Covid-free Pacific countries by August 17, if given the green-light.

Business groups and some Pacific countries, including the Cook Islands, have been urging the New Zealand government to open travel with some parts of the region.

Ardern also said she would like to allocate a number for economic entrants "just to make sure that we're not missing those opportunities”.

Wider border re-opening would come down to issues such as effective treatments for Covid-19, vaccination and testing.