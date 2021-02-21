Covid-19: Kiwis should expect to pay more for Pacific travel when borders reopen - experts

Pacific tourism is unique and experts say people should pay more for this experience. (File image)

Travel to the Pacific looks more hopeful this year with the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, but Kiwis should expect to pay more to travel to the islands when borders finally re-open, experts say.

Regina Scheyvens, Massey University’s Pacific professor for development studies, said the pandemic had a gruelling effect on Pacific economies that rely heavily on tourism.

But while they are desperate to welcome tourists again to their shores, Scheyvens said travel to the Pacific would be a privilege.

Supplied Massey University’s Regina Scheyvens and Apisalome Movono are researching what post-pandemic travel to the South Pacific could look like.

New Zealand opened a one-way travel with the Cook Islands in January, with quarantine-free travel between the two countries expected in the first quarter of 2021.

A Niue travel bubble is also expected very soon.

David White stuff.co.nz A one-way travel bubble has opened, with the first flight from the Cook Islands touching down at Auckland International Airport.

Scheyvens said New Zealanders should rest assured that when Pacific travel does open, a lot of thought would have gone into the safety of tourists and those living on the host islands.

This experience should come at a cost, not just for the unique experiences but because of its vulnerable communities, she said.

“We are in a world where we realise that travelling internationally is a privilege,” Scheyvens said.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff A travel bubble between New Zealand and Niue is coming soon, sources say.

“To the Pacific especially, don’t expect discounts. It's not about bargain-based prices, it’s to ensure the health and safety of these communities as well, and their guests.”

Scheyvens is currently working on research with her colleague, Pacific tourism expert Apisalome Movono, re-imagining South Pacific tourism, post-pandemic.

Their research, which started during lockdown last year, looks at the Cook Islands, Niue, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, and focuses on the impact and response of indigenous people in tourism to Covid-19.

NICK DARLING Australians and New Zealanders make up more than 50 per cent of travellers to the Pacific. (File image)

Movono said any return to Pacific tourism should concern the value of its people, culture and experience.

“It should not take advantage of the Pacific,” he said.

“For too long we have let commercial interest be at the forefront, but we need to be cautious – the health infrastructure in these islands cannot deal with any of these [Covid-19] variants.

“This won’t be the last pandemic, however, which ever way we choose to go in, we need to ensure that it withstands future shocks.”

Stuff-co-nz Scheyvens says Samoa will take a more cautious approach on their borders because of the 2019 measles outbreak.

Countries such as Fiji have been knocking on New Zealand’s doors for travel exemptions since lockdown, with several offers of tourist packages.

Vanuatu is re-looking at its own sector and is focusing on building tourism that is right for its people. On Saturday, its government announced a Tamtam Bubble with New Caledonia.

Movono said the pandemic had flipped the entire tourism industry upside down and Pacific tourism was looking at ways of reviving itself in today’s “new normal”.

“The industry needs to adapt, either in ‘buy now, pay later’ deals, [or] keeping travel credits – we need all these innovative ideas.

“More conversations need to be had on resetting and pushing boundaries on how to rebuild and build back better, but it has to benefit the people first create prosperity for them.”