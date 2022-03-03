Covid-19: Contact sports in Cook Islands suspended as case numbers continue to rise

The first Covid-19 case in the Cook Islands was detected two weeks ago, via a New Zealand tourist.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has warned Cook Islanders to expect Covid-19 cases to increase, as Thursday’s numbers rise to 71.

In a media update, Brown announced all contact sports would be suspended until Sunday local time, as they tried to control the community outbreak.

It’s been two weeks since Cook Islands first detected its first Covid-19 case, through a traveller from New Zealand.

To date, 67 of the current cases were in isolation and 171 household contacts in quarantine.

Brown said 16 children under the age of 15 were infected, as well as two adults over the age of 70.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Mark Brown says he wants everyone in the Cooks to get tested so they could determine the spread of the virus.

He said all positive cases were being closely monitored, but extra care and attention was being given to the young and the elderly.

Brown said if people continued to follow the health and safety measures, “we will weather the storm with very little damage”.

The government was going to be paying close attention to the hospitalisation rates, as numbers rise.

Brown said they were fortunate that current cases hadn’t required hospital treatment, with only mild symptoms of the virus displayed or none at all.

He was encouraging every one to conduct a rapid antigen test (RAT), so they could determine how widespread the virus was and determine the next course of action.

“Because of our small size as a country, we can do things a lot quicker and more effectively than other countries,” Brown said.

“Yesterday [the Cook Islands health ministry] TMO recommended that everyone get a test at the testing sites that are now open. What we are doing is an early stock take of the early status of the virus amongst our people. And because we are small enough, we can test everyone.”

Social gatherings have been limited to 50 people, both indoor and outdoor, with exceptions to churches, restaurants and bars.

“Of our case numbers continue to rise, as we predict they will, it will be hospitalisation rate that I will be keeping an eye on, and this will also be the focus of TMO.

“Having no hospital cases so far is of course a result of our high national vaccination rate but also due to the good work of all our people in following the guidelines.”