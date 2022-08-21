Review: The adults-only wing of Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji

The resort has an adults-only wing with an exclusive infinity pool and a daily happy hour with free cocktails.

For more than 50 years, Shangri-La Yanuca Island has been one of Fiji’s top family destinations.

But just before Covid, the iconic resort underwent a major makeover – which included the creation of an adults-only wing.

Has this family-friendly classic succeeded in creating a child-free oasis? Here is our review.

The place

Shangri-La Yanuca Island is located about an hour’s drive from Nadi International Airport, on the tourist belt known as the Coral Coast.

The Shangri-La one of several big-name resorts that have set up shop along this 80km stretch of beaches and bays, on the southern shores of Fiji’s main island. But this part of the country still feels a lot more local and laidback than Viti Levu’s other tourist hub, Denarau Island.

Even a taxi driver can’t help remarking on the difference, as we cross the short causeway that leads to the Shangri-La. “The water is so much clearer than Denarau,” he says. “Coral Coast is more like the real Fiji.”

Supplied The adults-only Reef Wing is largely separate to the rest of the resort.

The space

Also unlike Denarau, which is home to nine resorts and hotels, you have a whole island to yourself when staying at the Shangri-La, which is the only resort on the 109-acre Yanuca Island.

Well, not exactly to yourself – you’ll be sharing with all the other guests staying in the 443 rooms, suites and bures. The resort is massive. The grounds are so sprawling you’re given a map on arrival, and it definitely takes a day or two to get your bearings.

To get around, you can walk, or hitch a ride on a golf buggy – friendly staff will whisk you to where you want to go.

As well as being one of Fiji’s biggest resorts, the Shangri-La is also one of the oldest, having opened in 1967. But in 2019, the resort completed a US$50 million (NZ$80 million) refurbishment, which included converting one of the three wings into an adults-only precinct.

This wing, dubbed the Reef Wing, is largely separate to the rest of the resort, with its own entrance and lobby, as well as an exclusive infinity pool and bar.

Supplied How’s the serenity? Not too shabby, in this child-free zone.

But you’ll still need to head to the main resort to access the shops, restaurants and bars, which means the younger guests aren’t totally out of sight, out of mind.

The room

There are four different room types on offer within the Reef Wing, and I’m staying in a deluxe room.

Supplied A deluxe room in the Reef Wing. All rooms have great views.

It’s spacious, bright and breezy (thanks to the air-conditioning), with a balcony that overlooks the pool and the ocean. One nice thing about the Shangri-La is no matter what room type you book, you’ll get a view of the water.

There’s a TV, a large wardrobe, and tea and coffee making facilities. The bathroom has a bath and shower, and comes stocked with my all-time favourite Pure Fiji toiletries.

The only downside is my room is on one of the upper levels, which involves trudging up and down a few sets of exterior stairs.

The facilities

What doesn't this place have? There’s a spa, a nine-hole golf course, a mini-golf course, tennis courts and a gym.

At the sea sports centre, you can arrange a snorkelling or fishing trip, a boat tour, or jetski safari. There’s even an inflatable waterpark.

Supplied The inflatable waterpark can also be enjoyed by the young at heart.

There’s a shopping arcade with a Prouds (which stocks those lovely Pure Fiji products), a Jack’s of Fiji (good for beachwear), and convenience store. There’s also a tour desk where you can book excursions.

At the time of writing, Fiji requires visitors to pre-book a supervised rapid antigen test, to be taken within 72 hours of arrival. The resort has a clinic where you can do this on-site – it costs FJ$48 (NZ$35) per person.

The food

With four restaurants and two bars, there’s a good amount of variety to see you through your stay.

My top pick is the Golden Cowrie Coastal Italian Restaurant, which offers surprisingly authentic Italian fare – the pasta is all handmade. The setting is stunning, with an outdoor deck overlooking the lagoon.

Golden Cowrie also hosts the adults-only breakfast, if you’re keen to maintain the serenity offered by the Reef Wing. It’s a fairly standard buffet spread, with some made-to-order options, too.

Supplied Italian restaurant Golden Cowrie is the pick of the eateries.

Takali Asian Kitchen offers Asian-inspired dishes designed for sharing, while the al fresco Beach Bar & Grill is a more casual venue – be sure to try the kokoda, Fiji’s version of ceviche. Then there’s Lagoon Terrace, the resort’s family-friendly buffet restaurant.

Bilo Bar is the best spot for sundowners, thanks to its prime position on the water’s edge. After dark, you can head to the atmospheric Black Marlin Tropical Bar to sample from their list of more than 100 rums from around the globe.

Reef Wing guests also have access to the Reef Bar, next to the pool. There are some snacks, salads, and more substantial dishes on offer for lunch (the fish and chips are excellent).

You can get a Fijian beer for FJ$12, or a glass of wine for about FJ$18.

Worth stepping out for

Ecotrax is one of Fiji’s top attractions, and handily, it’s just a 10-minute drive from the Shangri-La.

Siobhan Downes / Stuff Ecotrax Fiji has you riding a modified electric bicycle carriage along an abandoned sugarcane railway.

Started by two Kiwi expats, this unique tour involves riding a “velocipede” – a sort of rail-mounted bicycle – along an abandoned sugarcane railway line, passing through picturesque countryside and villages before ending up at a private beach.

The tour takes about three hours, and is perfect for all ages and abilities (the bikes are mounted to a carriage, so there’s no balance involved). Be sure to book in advance – it fills up fast. See ecotrax.com.fj

Worth staying in for

Indulging in a treatment at Chi, The Spa is a must. If you’re ticklish, I can recommend the traditional Fijian Bobo massage, where the therapist uses deep tissue techniques – there’s nothing feathery-strokey about it.

A perk of being a Reef Wing guest is when you book an hour-long massage, you get an extra half an hour added on for free.

Supplied Be sure to book in a treatment at the excellent Chi, The Spa.

Highlight

It’s worth staying in the Reef Wing for the happy hour alone – free cocktails and canapes are served by the pool every day at 5pm. The banana daiquiris are dangerously delicious.

Lowlight

Apart from the map at check-in, there’s no in-room compendium. Considering the distance from the Reef Wing to the main resort, it would be handy to have more information about what’s on offer – restaurant menus, shop opening hours, that sort of thing.

Verdict

If you’re more accustomed to boutique luxury, this whopper of a resort might not be your cup of kava. But if the main thing you care about is being able to enjoy the pool in relative peace, a stay in the Reef Wing is a good-value alternative to some of Fiji’s more premium adults-only retreats.

Accessibility

Accessible rooms are available in the deluxe room category of the family-friendly Yanuca Lagoon wing.

Essentials

A deluxe room in the Reef Wing starts from FJ$430 a night, plus 15% taxes. See shangri-la.com

Tewaka offers transfers from Nadi International Airport to Shangri-La Yanuca Island. See tewaka.com.fj

Fiji Airways flies direct to Nadi from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. See fijiairways.com

The writer was hosted by Fiji Airways and Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji.