Fiji remains Kiwis' favourite holiday hotspot, travel statistics reveal

Latest stats from Flight Centre reveal Fiji is still the number one holiday destination for New Zealanders.

Fiji is still the favourite destination for New Zealanders, travel stats have revealed.

London, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne made the top five hotspots for Kiwis heading on holiday last year.

Flight Centre New Zealand’s 2022 report released last month also stated that out of the 10 hotels that Kiwis booked anywhere in the world, eight of them were in Fiji.

Fijian Bureau of Statistics data for last year showed there were 152,863 visitors from Aotearoa and 345,149 from Australia, its biggest market.

READ MORE:

* Fiji-bound? Here's what you can do to beat the baggage woes

* Kiwis top resort bookings in Fiji as holidaymakers put pandemic behind them

* Fiji scraps quarantine for overseas arrivals

* How to travel to the Pacific Islands in the era of Covid-19



Flight Centre said its report was based on bookings made between December 1, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

Hotel bookings saw The Edgewater Resort & Spa in Rarotonga at number one, followed by Fiji Beach Resort & Spa, Fiji Gateway Hotel, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, and Fiji’s Radisson Blu Resort.

The most expensive hotel stay booked by a Kiwi in 2022 was just over $45,000, the travel agency said, adding that the priciest cruise booking had cost one customer more than $88,000.

Pre-Covid, in the 12 months to February 2020, 3.1 million Kiwis travelled abroad averaging out at 260,000 a month, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa figures show.

BROOK SABIN Imagine having a massage in the middle of a blue lagoon. You're surrounded by water so clear that it feels like you're staring straight into the soul of the ocean.

It’s been just over a year since Fiji reopened to international travellers after shutting its borders in March 2020 due to Covid-19.

Fiji was opened to quarantine-free leisure travel, almost half a year before New Zealand eased its restrictions.

Prior to 2020, close to 1 million tourists visited Fiji in a year. This represented two-fifths of the Pacific nation’s GDP.

Tourism Fiji also announced last month that visitor numbers from New Zealand had exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Kiwis have accounted for just over a quarter of all international visits to Fiji, it said.

Supplied Tourism Fiji boss Brent Hill says they are tapping into the unique Fijian cultural campaigns to attract more visitors from Asia.

Between January to November last year, Fiji welcomed 560,550 visitors to its shores, adding $1.2 billion to the economy.

Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill said that in November alone, 63,646 visitors arrived in the country from Australia, Aotearoa, United States and Canada.

Hill said promotion in key markets was a reason for the success in 2022.

“We have consistently marketed Fiji to Australia, New Zealand, US, the United Kingdom and Canada,” he said.

“We have partnered with Fiji Airways to maintain a strong schedule of flights with good price points which really makes Fiji attractive.

“Our hotels have also been putting together packages which have done well,” Hill said.

The end of MIQ (managed quarantine on return) for New Zealanders in May last year also resulted in an increase of visitors to Fiji from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Fiji was one of the first countries to have resort quarantine periods and Covid tests on arrival for visitors.

Highly dependent on tourism, the Fijian government pioneered Covid Safe visitor protocols with its Care Commitment programme.

Fiji's Health Ministry said earlier this month it had detected the XBB.1.5 variant, with 147 active Covid cases reported on January 19. Close to 70,000 people had Covid in Fiji with a total of 883 deaths confirmed.

Destination Queenstown Queenstown is among the top five domestic destinations for Kiwis.

Hill said Fiji aimed to get to 85% of the 2019 numbers in 2023, “so 760,000 tourists for this year”.

“We will be targeting China and Japan – new markets to open with direct flights,” he said.

Flight Centre NZ also reported that the longest trip it sold was from Auckland to New York, to London, Madrid, Lisbon, Milan, Istanbul, Nairobi, Dubai, Orlando, Montego Bay, Chicago, San Francisco, Melbourne, to Bali, to Melbourne and back to Auckland.

At home, Auckland was the top destination for Kiwis followed by Christchurch, Wellington, Queenstown and Dunedin.

For Kiwis who preferred to cruise on the seas, Sydney was the favourite destination then Brisbane, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Southampton, United Kingdom and Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the four weeks ending December 4, 2022, more than 200,000 visitors had arrived in New Zealand – compared with just over 5000 in the same period in 2021, Stats NZ reported.