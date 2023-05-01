Fiji love affair: Where romance meets adventure

Get ready to be embraced by the warmth of Fiji's tropical climate and make memories that will stay with you forever.

As the temperatures drop and we start to spend more time inside, the routine of daily life can really feel a bit like groundhog day. Obviously you still love your significant other, but the endless work-chores-family obligations-grocery shopping rinse-and-repeat cycle can really pour cold water on feelings of affection. This is why a mid-winter holiday is so important - there's nothing like escaping your everyday drudgery to head off somewhere sunny together and reconnect. And there's no better place than Fiji, where happiness truly is a way of life.

Fiji has always been an obvious choice for Kiwis - sun, beaches and relaxation less than four hours from home. But the benefits extend way beyond that. These islands are where happiness comes naturally, people laugh all the time and where you don't need self-help books or gratitude journals to show you how beautiful life can be. The locals give off an effortless joy that is 100 per cent contagious and within hours of arriving you'll remember the fun couple you actually are.

SUPPLIED Romance and adventure are a great combo to make you fall in love all over again.

While relaxing on the beach is definitely going to bring you some joy, Fiji has plenty of other great activities to help you reconnect with your partner - from scuba diving in crystal clear waters to hiking through lush forests, romance and adventure are a great combo to make you fall in love all over again. Here are ten suggestions for your next Fiji couples trip.

1. Get a birds-eye view from 10,000 feet up

If your relationship needs waking up there's no better way to do it than with the thrill of a freefall with Skydive Fiji. This is a truly unique way to see Fiji from above - a bit of adrenaline, some incredible vistas. Your hearts will be racing for all the right reasons.

2. Zip through the Jungle

You might not immediately associate ziplining with Fiji, but Zip Fiji has not only one, but two sites to choose from. The Pacific Harbour site will take you over the stunning Wainadoi River valley across eight lines, and if you're in Denarau there's another site near Momi (30 minutes from Nadi) - with 16 lines; five kilometres of pure fun.

SUPPLIED Create unforgettable memories as you glide through the stunning beauty of Fiji's jungle on a zip line.

3. Jetboat up a wild river

Take a high-speed ride up Fiji's longest river with the one you love. Sigatoka River Safaris are situated on the Coral Coast and the trip gives you a peek into local life as you pass farms and traditional villages along the way.

4.Go Island Hopping

If you're both really overdue a holiday away from it all, go all in and take a cruise. You can explore the far-flung Lau and Kadavu island groups with Captain Cook Cruises (there are seven and ten-day options) discovering your very own secluded beaches. Both Captain Cook Cruises and Blue Lagoon Cruises also offer shorter three, four, and seven-night cruises through the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands.

SUPPLIED Turn things up a notch and embark on a fast-paced adventure up Fiji's longest river.

5. Kayak on Kadavu

Go kayaking together in Fiji's remote Kadavu archipelago - within one of the world's largest barrier reefs. The serene lagoons of this region are protected from large ocean swells, making it the perfect paradise for gentle paddling in crystal-clear waters. Does it get any more romantic?

6. Raft Fiji's wildest river

If you're feeling like a bit of adrenaline, white-water river rafting through the wild and scenic Upper Navua River is the option for you. This epic daytrip explores one of the Pacific's most pristine and breathtaking canyons.

SUPPLIED Embark on a thrilling white water rafting adventure that will leave you with exciting stories to tell.

7. Explore underwater magic

If you love diving (or would like to try it), you and your partner are going to have a great holiday in Fiji. With a variety of lessons and guided dives available at most coastal and island resorts, you'll be exploring Fiji's undersea magic in no time. Gorgeous soft coral, crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life - including over 1200 fish species and 400 types of coral. What's not to love?

8. Float downriver

Float away on a serene river tubing adventure down the beautiful Navua River. While you and you partner float languidly downstream in your inner tubes, you'll be treated to the incredible scenery of one of Fiji's most picturesque regions.

SUPPLIED Enjoy the serenity of nature. Embark on a journey with Talanoa Treks.

9. Surf some of the planet's best waves

If you both like surfing you're in for a treat as Fiji boasts some of the best waves in the world – including Cloudbreak. If you're a beginner wanting to learn, paddle out with Fiji Surf Co.

10. Hike away your cares

There's nothing like taking some time out in nature to reconnect you to your significant other. Embark on a journey with Talanoa Treks that will take you to the heart of Fiji's rugged and untamed wilderness - you'll experience some of Fiji's most magnificent vistas from the highest peaks.

So what are you waiting for? With a bit of beach lounging, a bit of adventure and some romantic sunset strolls you'll come back from Fiji reinvigorated, rejuvenated and totally reconnected.

