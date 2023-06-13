10 of the best Fiji honeymoon spots

From the team at Capsule.

So you have something big to celebrate.

Maybe you’re getting married and are looking for the perfect Fiji honeymoon location? Or, maybe you’re willing to splash out to celebrate a major milestone – be it a big birthday, overcoming a stressful time in your (or someone who is close to you) life, or, you’re ready to tick a bucket-list Fiji holiday trip!

Whatever your motivation, we’ve found 10 of the very best Fiji accomodation spots to enjoy your much deserved R&R time.

Luxury Options for a Fiji Honeymoon

Where: Kokomo Island Resort

The experience: If you’re looking for an ultra-luxe Fiji honeymoon, you’ll find it at Kokomo. You could easily spend your stay just in your own private, romantic villas – with your own pool and in-room dining. But, if you venture our you’ll find some of the best diving in the world (the resort is set against the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef), fishing, kayaking, hiking – or unwind with a private yoga class, or in the award-winning Yaukuve Spa Sanctuary, or, simply lounge poolside with a book in one hand and a cocktail in the other.

Best romantic moment: For a one-of-a-kind celebration, Kokomo’s chefs will prepare a private picnic or dinner to be enjoyed at one of many breathtaking locations around the island. Watch the sunset from a private table, enjoy a starlight cruise, or venture to a neighbouring island

Inclusions: All villa stays include daily gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, non-motorised water sports, 1 x 45-minute spa treatment or 1 x house reef dive per adult, per stay, laundry pressing services.

Where: Jean Michel Cousteau

The experience: If you’re looking for some adventure and excitement on your bucket-list holiday, this is your spot. The Cousteau Dive Centre (which takes the knowledge and experience of both Jean-Michel and his very famous father, Jacques) offers guests the chance to become certified over the course of three days, or, for more experienced divers, the chance to explore some of the world’s best dive sites, including the world-renowned Namena. Beyond diving, there’s extraordinary snorkelling, guided experiences with a marine biologist, a world-class spa and dining – all housed within an ultra-luxe resort.

Best romantic moment: The Namena reef site is teeming with some of the most diverse marine life on the planet – exploring it with your partner (or new husband/wife) is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Alternatively, if you’d rather stay above the water – head on a speed boat to a nearby deserted island, with a picnic and champagne for an unforgettable afternoon.

Inclusions: All gourmet meals, non-alcoholic beverages, round-trip ground transportation to/from Savusavu Airport, complimentary child care & educational program and an array of resort activities and excursions.

Where: Royal Davui

The experience: Royal Davui Island is an adults-only, barefoot luxury Fijian resort for those seeking a relaxed, island escape or Fiji honeymoon. The private island consists of just 16 villas and bungalows, all stylishly designed and set over 10 acres (4 hectares) of serene tropical landscape. There’s a host of things to do – from the included sports like paddleboarding or stealing away on a hobie cat, or additional extras, like PADI dive courses and day excursions. There’s an award-winning spa, as well as world-class dining experiences.

Best romantic moment: As one of the most romantic destinations in the world, Royal Davui Island Resort offers infinite opportunities to make lifelong memories, the most famous of which is our stunning Sand Cay Picnic. Skim across the lagoon and enjoy a remote picnic in a unique and stunning way to spend a few hours alone with your loved one.

Inclusions: Gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinner, tea & coffee, Pure Fiji amenities, Davui lei on arrival, twice daily maid service, sunset canapés, kava ceremony, nightly entertainment, non-motorised water sports, guided reef snorkel tour.

Where: Yasawa Island Resort & Spa

The experience: OK, so there are 15 words in the Fijian language meaning ‘heaven’ and ‘Yasawa’ is the first – perfect for a Fiji honeymoon! There are just 18 luxury bungalows on this private island, which boasts crystal clear waters and vividly coloured corals across 10 private beaches, ensuring wherever you are on the island, you’ll likely have some true privacy.

Best romantic moment: Yasawa is home to Fiji’s first beachfront spa, just metres from the ocean’s edge on a sweep of soft white sand. It’s an out of this world experience and the perfect spot for an unforgettable couple’s massage.

Inclusions: All gourmet meals and snacks, all non-alcoholic beverages and all standard activities (kayaks, SUPs, tennis, guided walks, catamaran etc) plus all scheduled activities like Village Visits, half day Blue Lagoon Caves trips, guided snorkelling trips and private beach picnics.

Where: Nanuku Resort Fiji

The experience: For a mix of utter relaxation, plus action and adventure, Nanuku is a perfect option. You can white water raft through black volcanic walls barely five metres apart, snorkel among vividly-hued coral, hunt for crabs in dense mangrove forest, trek up soaring sand dunes, enjoy world-class surfing, and even train like the Fiji national rugby sevens team. Or, you can relax on your own private island for the day, unwind in the world-class spa, take a sunset cruise or simple lie back on two miles of perfect white-sand beach.

Best romantic moment: Nanuku’s “Journey to the Stars” is an unforgettable experience, offering some of the best stargazing in the world. This mind-blowing experience includes opportunities to view the night skies via a telescope donated by Nasa experts and learn how Fijians have navigated the waters for thousands of years using the night skies and Moon. Add on a Moon Water Meditation Ritual or Moon Massage to enjoy the healing properties of the moon under night skies.

Inclusions: Twice daily housekeeping, plus evening turndown service including homemade cookies, access to selected activities. Many packages include a daily breakfast, or all meals and wellness experiences.

Lower-Luxury Options for a Fiji Honeymoon:

Where: Tropica Island Resort

Your honeymoon: Tropica Island, a strictly adults-only resort offers plenty of romance, celebration and rejuvenation with its white sand beaches, clear blue skies and turquoise waters, teeming with bright tropical fish. Their ‘Honeymoon Bonus’ package, for those staying a minimum of four nights, includes a complimentary spa treatment per person, a bottle of sparkling wine and his and hers Tropic sulu (sarongs) each. Their Deluxe Pool Bure’s are perfect for honeymooners, with your own infinity pool, looking out onto sweeping views of the Pacific.

Where: Lomani Island Resort

Your honeymoon: Lomani – another adults-only resort – set on beautiful Malolo Lailai island, is home to a range of fun activities (with a golf course, local church, traditional village and their sister resort, Plantation Island Resort should you ever want to set foot outside of the resort!), but romance is what they do best. If you opt for the ‘romance package’, you’ll be spoilt from the moment you arrive, with a romantic room set-up and bottle of wine waiting for you, plus unique celebrations including a ‘bean bags & bubbles’ set up on your deck or beach front (complete with gourmet canapés), and a breathtaking three-course dinner on the beach. We’ve stayed here before and trust us, you won't want to leave!

Where: Likuliku Lagoon Resort

Your honeymoon: If you want romance, it doesn’t come more picture-perfect than Likuliku Lagoon Resort which is home to the first and only authentic over-water bures. They’re perched upon a natural ocean lagoon, surrounded by a protected marine sanctuary – so, in short: heaven. If you’re staying five nights or more for a special event, like your honeymoon, you’ll also receive a one-hour Aromatic Couples Massage and a bottle of Pelorus Sparkling Wine. If you spring for seven nights, you’ll receive complimentary return island transfers by helicopter plus a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

Where: Matamanoa Island Resort

Your honeymoon: Matamanoa is a four-star deluxe adults-only resort, with just 47 rooms on the one and only resort on its own island: Matamanoa. All villas and bures feature an outdoor shower, thatched gazebo and plunge pool. Honeymooners receive a bottle of sparkling wine and fruit platter on arrival, plus, hanging on your room door will be a hand carved wooden plaque etched with your Christian names – a wonderful keepsake, and all at no additional cost.

Where: Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa

Your honeymoon: A five-star resort (thanks to a recent, thorough refurbishment), you’ll find the Sofitel on Denarau Island, sheltered on the western side of Viti Levu, making it a breeze to get to from Nadi airport. From the wide range of accommodation options, your best Fiji honeymoon spot is a Luxury Waitui King Room, on the adults-only wing of the resort. Enjoy a daily buffet breakfast, turndown service, complimentary minibar and access to the adults only Waitui Beach Club. There you can enjoy roving refreshments served between 11am and 3pm, and can watch the nightly entertainment in the evening, while snacking on poolside canapés and drinks from 5pm to 6pm.