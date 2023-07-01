Visiting this pristine, wild Pacific island is like stepping back in time

The country is opening to visitors once again from July 1. (First published in June 2022)

It’s said that a visit to Tanna is a chance to see Vanuatu as it really is. On this island in the South Pacific archipelago, resorts are rarities and visitors can feel as if they’re stepping into another world, one where the clock has turned back. Roads are few and far between; most are unsealed and potholed. Power supplies are intermittent and arranged marriages are common.

Even my transfer from Tanna’s White Grass Airport is a throwback to another time. After a 40-minute flight from Port Vila, I’m collected in a safari-style vehicle with open rows of seats fitted in the back. Our driver, whose impressive dreadlocks hang halfway down his back, drives us three kilometres north along a dusty track before turning into the White Grass Ocean Resort, one of just a few on the island.

It’s set among swaying coconut palms on a coral bluff overlooking Tanna’s sheltered north-west coast. It opened in 2001 and, with a 3.5-star rating, still ranks as the island’s ritziest, with 18 beach bures or two-bedroom family villas. A big asset are its genial Ni-Vanuatu staff, most of whom have been recruited from nearby villages. They’ll soon make you feel so at ease you’ll begin to entertain thoughts of inviting them for dinner.

Not so long ago, Vanuatu was ranked the happiest place in the world, following criteria that measured wellbeing, equality and life expectancy against a nation’s environmental impact. The simple things in life are what matters most here.

None come simpler than what you’ll find in ″⁣kustom″⁣ villages across the island’s rainforested interior. In communities like Yakel, a bouncy 20-minute drive inland from Lenakel, women wear grass skirts and bare-chested men wear penis gourds. Barefooted children scamper on earthen floors and pigs and chickens scurry nearby. And their airy homes are huts made from bamboo stalks beneath thatched roofs.

Supplied Not so long ago, Vanuatu was ranked the happiest place in the world.

Yakel is also home to the “cargo cult” that idolises the late-Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip. A signed portrait of the royal from a 1974 visit to Vanuatu on the Royal Yacht Britannia reportedly hangs inside a hut somewhere in Yakel. The village chief at the time declared the now late Philip to be a descendant of a Tannese mountain spirit and foresaw a time when the ageing prince would return cradling handouts and bestowing abundant harvests upon the island. Obviously, that has been proved to be wishful thinking.

Over on the island’s east coast, Sulphur Bay villagers venerate American servicemen who descended from the skies and sailed in from the seas in World War II. After supposedly introducing themselves as “John from America”, their warplanes and naval ships brought bounteous cargo that was warmly welcomed by the locals.

When the war ended, the soldiers abruptly disappeared and the cargo stopped coming, so the villagers tried to tempt them back by erecting makeshift air control towers and by gouging landing strips out of the jungle – or so the story goes. Even today, Sulphur Bay villagers congregate in a hut each Friday, singing their praises to a mythical deity called John Frum.

123rf Vanuatu is a pristine, wild Pacific island.

The village sits on a sweep of black sand where the ocean waves rolling in meet the tepid outflow of a river that’s warmed by tectonic forces. Three boys splash around in the river’s shallows, oblivious to the intermittent explosions and the ash-laden mushroom clouds billowing in the darkened skies behind them. It’s a daily occurrence that’s been taking place for close to 800 years, so they’ve learned to ignore the inconvenience and any threat of danger.

The source of all that instability is volatile Mount Yasur. And while visitors to Tanna can enjoy snorkelling, diving, waterfalls, surf beaches plus the chance to swim into the Blue Cave, a cerulean lagoon inside a cavernous sea chamber, the world’s most accessible, active volcano is the main reason 20,000 visitors come to the island each year.

After crossing a lofty mountain pass, our road to the volcano burrows through several metres of rich black soil before it picks its way across a hardened lava field. Once we arrive at a village at the foot of the mountain, protocol dictates we must then ask the volcano for permission before climbing it.

“The villagers here believe they can talk to the volcano,” says our driver.

123rf Mount Yasur: the world’s most accessible, active volcano is a huge tourist draw.

After a dance performance involving lots of foot stomping and high-pitched singing, kava offerings are made to appease the restless gods of the volcano. I’m crammed into the back of a beaten-up four-wheel drive with six others then ferried to a stairway beneath the caldera. From here, it’s an easy five-minute uphill hike to the rim.

As darkness falls, the volcano emits a fiery glow – one that drew Captain James Cook towards its shores. Sulphuric fumes hiss and molten rocks spew skywards – reminders to look up, as well as down, lest scorching projectiles hurtle towards us.

“Don’t run, whatever you do,” instructs our guide. “It’s better to stay still and dodge them if you need to.”

Fly

Air Vanuatu operates three direct flights to Port Vila from Auckland each week, with onward connections to 26 destinations within Vanuatu. See airvanuatu.com

Stay

Low-season stays at the White Grass Ocean Resort from $325 a night twin-share, airport transfers and breakfasts included. The resort is now a PADI Eco Dive Centre. See whitegrasstanna.com

The writer visited Tanna courtesy of Air Vanuatu and White Grass Ocean Resort.

- traveller.com.au