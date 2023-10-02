Six reasons to add Niue to your bucket list

Situated at the heart of the Pacific Islands triangle, Niue is in the middle of paradise.

Once relatively unknown, this small island nation is growing into a vibrant tourism destination perfect for Kiwis who want a relaxed holiday adventure in a dramatic, undisturbed locale.

Get out your bucket list and start taking notes! These are six reasons to head to Niue for your next getaway.

1. Find secret beaches and enjoy the privacy

With a population of only around 1,700 people sharing the largest raised coral atoll on the planet, there's plenty of space for privacy on Niue. It may not have any rivers or lakes, but it does have an abundance of dramatic caves, crystalline lagoons, sheltered coves and secret beaches.

Even in peak tourist seasons the chances of meeting someone else when you're out adventuring can be pretty slim. Add that on top of the year-round mild climate (averaging at about 24C) and you've got the perfect getaway for a private, relaxed adventure.

2. Explore on foot, or give caving a go

Niue's unique landscape is best explored by car as it is a large island (4 times the size of Rarotonga) but you will quickly move to exploring further on foot giving you ample time to stop and explore all of the island's nooks and crannies. For the more adventurous, you can hire a mountain bike to get around.

There are a variety of tracks, walks and caves which make Niue special, with important landmarks well signposted to make it easy to find your own way and learn the history of the island. Of course, guided tours are available for those who want to learn more from a local.

While there's no public transport here, you can easily hire a car or bicycle to get around.

3. Go on a deep sea adventure

Niue is an ocean lover's paradise. It has some of the clearest water visibility in the Pacific (up to 80 metres) making it ideal for snorkelling and diving. Plus, the ancient, rocky landscape has formed a huge variety of caverns, chasms and caves, undisturbed and full of endemic life – a veritable playground suitable for all levels of ability and fitness.

Prefer to be out on the deeper water? Book in with a local whale or dolphin watching expedition to get up close and personal with humpback whales (in season) and spinner dolphins year round. Watch from the boat, or grab a snorkel and dive in alongside these awesome creatures.

4. Try world-class deep sea fishing right next to shore

Due to the unique nature of Niue as an island, the coral reef drops away into deep sea ocean right next to shore. This means you can access world-class game fishing barely metres from the wharf.

It's common to catch skipjack and yellowfin tuna off the coast of Niue, as well as red bass, marlin, sailfish, wahoo, giant trevally and mahimahi. There are loads of licensed operators available to take you out on a charter boat (or, if you want something more traditional, a vaka canoe), but with deep water right there, you may be able to just cast off from the rocks.

5. Make your journey a relaxed affair

With year-round warm weather, no traffic or big tourist queues, no big cities to get lost in and plenty of space for everyone to enjoy, Niue is an easygoing and very safe holiday destination with all the amenities of a world-class island – and no hustle or bustle in sight.

Now is a great time to visit, with Air New Zealand operating two flight services (November to the end of January) instead of its usual one – giving you more opportunities to get here, and more options for how long you want to stay.

As far as accommodation goes, if you're looking for all the extras then the magnificent Scenic Matavai Resort Niue should be your first port of call. Or, there are plenty of motels, villas, self-catered apartments and private fales available too.

Plus, Niue uses the NZ dollar so there's no need to convert your currency.

6. See the stars like nowhere else in the world

In 2020, Niue became the world's first (and only) whole nation to become an International Dark Sky Place, formally accredited by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). This means the entire island is protected, preserving its spectacular night sky for locals, visitors and future generations.

With this protection in place, you can stargaze essentially anywhere on Niue. Whether you're out walking, dining or just travelling, look up and witness the spectacle that is our Milky Way galaxy.

Be in the exclusive group that visits each year to the world's only dark sky nation. You will arrive as a visitor but leave as a friend of Niue and be planning your next trip before you return home.

