Unleash young minds on a Fiji family holiday

It's no secret Fiji is one of the best destinations for a Kiwi family holiday. Renowned for some of the friendliest, caring childminding in the world, year-round tropical warmth, beautiful beaches and amazing kids clubs, it's a place where everyone gets to relax - including parents. But what not everyone knows is that Fiji is also an amazing learning environment.

It's a destination that can grow young minds in ways the classroom can't always do - where children learn first-hand about different cultures, the environment and sustainability and how to extend themselves beyond their everyday, while still having the time of their lives.

Ian Butterworth IAN BUTTERWORTH / SUPPLIED Fijians will happily share aspects their culture including games and songs.

Culture

For any child whose young life has been largely limited to their own culture - Fiji is a great learning experience. In less than a three-hour flight, they can be somewhere that is friendly, familiar and welcoming - but also fascinating and different from what they know. If you're interested, Fijians will happily share aspects of their culture with you - you never have to ask them twice to break into song! - and most resorts will have opportunities to try traditional food, experience local entertainment, make local crafts - or take part in other cultural activities (if you're staying on an island, there will often be a chance to visit a village as well).

Activities like the Sigatoka River Safari are perfect for families - not only a fun boat ride, but a chance to see real everyday life (they work with 18 villages deep in the Fijian interior). Sometimes the new sights, smells and cultures of different countries can be overwhelming to little ones, but Fiji is the best of both worlds- exciting, different and interesting but hugely welcoming and easy at the same time.

BROOK SABIN / SUPPLIED Fiji is an incredible place to learn about how to take care of the planet.

Sustainability

There have been a lot of changes over the last decade in Fiji as the Pacific has had time to think about the impact of tourism on the environment. It's now an incredible place for kids to learn about how to take care of the world around them. Many resorts have activities like coral restoration, mangrove planting, helping with turtle breeding programmes, beach clean-ups and so much more. Snorkelling around a marine reserve and understanding the underwater ecosystem by actually seeing it, has a much bigger impact than just reading about it; and hopefully plenty of Kiwi kids come back home and share this knowledge with their classmates too.

CHRIS MCLENNAN / SUPPLIED Fiji is an adventure playground where kids can stand up paddleboard, snorkel, hike to waterfalls and learn to surf.

Explore and adventure

If your kids need to get out of their comfort zone and do something new to expand their confidence, Fiji is not short on options. Day trips include Sigatoka River Safari, Ziplining with Zip Fiji, Kula Wildlife Park, River Tubing, Snorkelling, hiking to waterfalls, learning to surf, visiting South Sea Island and so much more. Many New Zealand parents lament the amount of time their Gen Z kids spend inside on screens so this is the perfect way to show them how great being outside can be, as well as getting some time to reconnect as a family, minus those distracting devices.

A Fijian holiday is the perfect blend of relaxation and education. Fijians love children and will embrace your family like their own - and in the time your kids are not being cared for, there's plenty of activities for you to do all together, giving you time to remember how to enjoy each other's company without daily chores and arguments over screen time. And there's really no bad time to go.

