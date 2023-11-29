It's one of the world's boldest buildings, but few know it exists

The ribbed steel and timber arrow-shaped towers of the Cultural Centre, inspired by traditional Kanak huts.

It’s upon entering the Jean-Marie Tjibaou Cultural Centre – with its subtropical forest-like setting more suggestive of a botanic gardens or a wildlife sanctuary – that I’m welcomed by a chic English-speaking staffer with cropped bleached hair.

Well, this is Noumea, capital of New Caledonia, a French territory, after all, with many of the appealing trappings and style of mainland France.

The staff member assumes I’m an architect, after having asked her whether any celebrations have been held to mark what is the 25th anniversary this year of the construction of this internationally lauded, Renzo Piano-designed building here in New Caledonia.

The truth is, I explain, I’m not an architect, more an architecture dilettante, and I’ve longed to visit this remarkable building since it opened in 1998.

Architect or not, I know enough to realise that this is one of the world’s boldest, yet relatively unknown, buildings right on our doorstep.

Oh, and non, there are no plans to mark the anniversary of the centre, a short drive from the heart of Noumea, the 100,000-people strong New Caledonian capital.

But, for me, the silver anniversary of the most fabulous building of this nickel-rich, often troubled French territory, seems a more than appropriate time for my visit, an opportunity to reflect on its significance that extends well beyond its architectural brilliance.

The more I learn about the Cultural Centre before, during and after my visit to Noumea, the more the parallels to it and the Sydney Opera House reveal themselves.

Chief among them are attempts to describe the former building’s main distinctive forms, commonly likening them to everything from sails to shells, just like the Australian construction.

In reality, the centre consists of nearly two dozen ribbed steel and timber arrow-shaped towers, rising between 20 and 30 metres and inspired by traditional Kanak huts.

To my less scholarly eye, at least, as I stroll around the centre’s grounds, they resemble giant, fat-bottomed upright canoes balanced on their bows as they compete for space and attention with equally tall and salubrious Norfolk pines. Despite its graceful appearance, the building was conceived directly out of conflict between New Caledonia’s French colonial rulers and the indigenous Kanaks, reaching its bloody zenith in a hostage-taking incident on an outer New Caledonian island in the late 1980s.

Members of the Kanak independence movement took more than two dozen gendarmes hostage, along with a number of other officials.

Four gendarmes were killed while a further 19 of the hostage-takers and two members of a French recovery team also died during a rescue mission in what must rank as one of the deadliest single conflicts in the Pacific since World War II.

In the ensuing peace talks, the French government agreed to fund and build a cultural centre as a way to recognise New Caledonia’s traditional owners and their unique identity.

Today the Cultural Centre is named in honour of the indigenous Kanak political and independence leader, Jean-Marie Tjibaou, with a whole space and display inside the centre devoted to his life, dramatically ended by an assassin’s bullet in 1989.

Following an official visit by French president Emmanuel Macron to New Caledonia earlier this year, the struggle for Kanak independence continues, with the issue becoming even more complex with France seeking to project and retain its power in the Pacific due the rise of China in the region.

Yet for the casual visitor less interested in such historical background, it’s the architecture of the Cultural Centre and less so its political and cultural import that perhaps understandably tends to dazzle the most.

Aside from the Italian-born Piano’s 41-storey Aurora Place in Sydney – only the same distance to Cairns as it is to Noumea – the majority of the acclaimed architect’s greatest buildings, such as the Centre George Pompidou in Paris and the Shard in London, are located thousands upon thousands of kilometres from Australia and New Caledonia.

In Noumea, then, is the opportunity to experience what Britain’s Royal Academy of Arts once rated as one of the Italian architect’s eight greatest works. Piano’s main objectives in the design of the Cultural Centre were to combine the Kanaks’ ingenious construction skills and close relationship to nature, while employing the use of sturdier modern and imported materials such as steel, aluminium, glass and stone. The centre’s design was chosen after Piano won an international design competition, a similar scenario to Jorn Utzon and his Opera House design.

The interior of the Cultural Centre, typical of some other monumental and imaginatively sculptured buildings like Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Bilbao and arguably the Sydney Opera House, is not quite as impressive (though realistically, how could it be?).

That said, it serves a variety of important functions. Beneath the hut towers runs a long, almost processional pathway flanked by exhibition spaces filled with traditional Kanak artefacts, studios for music, dance, painting and sculpture, research libraries and staff offices.

Not unlike the Opera House, the Cultural Centre occupies a commanding waterside location, extending across eight gorgeously landscaped and mangrove-dotted hectares between Magenta and Tina bays.

Any visit to the complex should therefore include time to wander its tranquil grounds and pathways.

Alas, I can’t follow my own advice. Diverted by some of Noumea’s other myriad attractions, I’ve somehow left my visit a little too late in the day and before too long it’s time to leave.

It’s been a learning curve as steep as those 10 soaring huts combined, all in what’s a closer-than-we-think part of our neighbourhood of which we are, sadly, little aware of.

