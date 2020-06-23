Fiji wants to open for tourists with luxury isolation resorts set aside for Kiwis

The Fiji Government has announced plans to open up to tourists with a 'Bula Bubble’ - and it could involve being whisked away to luxury isolation resorts set aside for Kiwi and Aussie travellers.

Fiji has had 18 cases of Covid-19, without any deaths. It's been 65 days since the last case was reported.

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made an address at the weekend on the next phase of the country's recovery, including how he hoped to restart tourism.

"While Australia and New Zealand work out their trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji's equal –– or arguably, greater –– success against the virus puts us in a position to take the lead in the Pacific. We're working on our own bubble –– a "Bula Bubble", between Fiji, New Zealand and Australia."

FIRST UP/RNZ Should we be wearing masks on planes? Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says masks will be compulsory for every passenger on board flights from Australia.

READ MORE:

* Overseas flights on sale from September, but which countries will be open?

* The real reason why the Pacific travel bubble isn't happening now

* Sun, sand and uncertainty: the promise and peril of a Pacific tourism bubble

The Fiji Government wants to open VIP (Vacation in Paradise) lanes for New Zealand and Australia travellers. This means trans-Tasman holidaymakers would be kept away from the public, and tourists from other countries, and be sent straight out to ANZAC resorts. You wouldn’t be able to travel anywhere else, essentially making them luxury isolation facilities.

To be eligible for the "Bula Bubble" you need to present a certificate from a "recognised medical institution" stating you isolated for 14 days before travel, and provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result within 48 hours of their departure.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz VOMO is an isolated island, about 45 minutes from the mainland by boat.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed you can get a Covid-19 test from your GP if you wish to travel - but you will need to pay for it. The Ministry couldn't give an estimate of the cost, saying it varies.

Fiji's government has provided a second option where you can pay to stay at a quarantine facility, or hotel, for 14 days then conduct a test. If that comes back negative, you'll then be allowed into the main "Bula Bubble" hotels with the rest of the New Zealand and Australian travellers.

The Fiji government hasn't given a start date for the scheme, although Fiji Airways is scheduled to resume flights from Auckland in late August, with sale fares now on.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz Fiji is hoping to lure back travellers.

The New Zealand government is likely to be anxious about the prospect of Kiwi travellers mixing with those from places like the United States while on holiday, and it's hoped having New Zealand/Australia only resorts will help alleviate that. A potential problem with the plan is that community transmission of Covid-19 is still being reported in Australia, raising the possibility of whether Fiji may consider setting aside hotels just for Kiwis.

Fiji's government says it's "currently identifying geographically-isolated resorts that are the best fit for the 'Bula Bubble'." It could be hotels like VOMO, a favourite with trans-Tasman travellers, where guests would be privately shuttled to the island then spend the rest of the time there.

"To be clear, any tourist who comes to Fiji on these terms still won't be able to move freely throughout the country. All of their movement will be contained within the VIP lanes, starting on the airplane, then from the Nadi Airport onto designated transport to their designated resort or hotel, where they'll remain throughout their stay," said Bainimarama.

There are a couple of big question marks around the scheme, such as whether Kiwis will need to quarantine on their return home. Holidaymakers are also unlikely to get travel insurance until our government lifts its "do not travel" advice.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz VOMO has an adults-only area.

In response to Fiji's announcement, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement to Stuff saying it was exploring opportunities to expand the concept of a trans-Tasman Covid-19 travel safe zone, however, pointedly mentioned Pacific Realm countries - meaning places like Rarotonga might be first in time.

"New Zealand has close connections with the Pacific, particularly the Realm countries as they are New Zealand citizens. We will be very mindful of this as we explore options for our border. The potential for a ‘travel zone’ has been discussed at a high level with some Pacific partners. However, it remains imperative that we avoid the spread of Covid-19 within the region."

Would you travel to Fiji as a part of the "Bula bubble"? Let us know in the comments.