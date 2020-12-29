Niue hoping one-way travel to NZ could start in mid-January

The Pacific island nation Niue is also part of the realm of New Zealand.

Niueans could be able to travel to New Zealand without quarantine as soon as mid-January.

Niue's Premier Dalton Tagelagi said he has been in regular talks with the New Zealand government about a travel bubble.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already announced travel bubbles with the Cook Islands and Australia, which should open in the first quarter of 2021.

Tagelagi, whose island is also part of the realm of New Zealand, said starting off with one-way travel is what he'd prefer for Niue.

"I think the two-way will be in the quarter, say March next, but I'm hoping for the one-way to be in January or February at least. You know, a testing start and see how things are going but the main aim and big aim would be a two-way quarantine free travel."

Jamie Tahana/RNZ Niue's Premier Dalton Tagelagi hopes one-way travel to NZ could start in mid-January.

Tagelagi said if a Cook Islands travel bubble is successful, then Niue would likely follow soon after.

"The island's people have fared remarkably well through one of the island's toughest years," according to the premier.

After years of record growth, the coronavirus pandemic has seen the tourism industry drop to zero.

Tagelagi said while the government has been financially propped up by donor countries, particularly New Zealand, it hasn't been easy.

"We had to revert back, I suppose back to the old way of survival here where we tend to lean more towards the land and the ocean for self-sustain. It has been difficult, but we are holding on really well," he said.

Niue's constitution

Niue's premier has asked for a review and modernisation of the island's constitution.

Tagelagi introduced a motion to parliament calling for a constitutional review committee to meet next year.

He said little has changed since the Constitution Act was introduced in 1974, and a refresh is needed.

"Things have changed a lot, so it's more to re-look and review and amend and change some of the things within a constitution to suit the modern days that we are in," he said.

Tagelagi said changes could include increasing the number of cabinet members, changing the election cycle, or having a Prime Minister instead of a Premier.

He said public consultation will be held next year.

