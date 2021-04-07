Has Air New Zealand revealed the date for the opening of the Cook Islands two-way travel bubble?

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Air New Zealand is advertising daily commercial flights to the Cook Islands, ahead of any official travel-bubble announcement.

It's one of a series of signs that the two countries are on the verge of resuming quarantine-free, two-way travel.

Air New Zealand's airfare advertisements point to daily return flights beginning May 10.

There's yet to be an announcement by the two countries’ prime ministers who met in New Zealand recently to discuss details of a travel bubble.

The Cook Islands' Mark Brown has alluded to an imminent bubble in a statement on Wednesday, saying the country will capitalise on its New Zealand meetings in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, National Party leader Judith Collins told RNZ on Wednesday a Cook Islands bubble was due on the first of May.

But if Air New Zealand's flight plans for Australia are anything to go by, their dates for Rarotonga are the ones to watch.

In January, one-way quarantine-free travel from Rarotonga to Auckland began. Since then officials from both countries have been in discussions about expanding the arrangement to a two-way quarantine-free system.

In his statement, Brown said he was heartened by the levels of protection at the New Zealand border.

"Two weeks ago, my delegation and I experienced first-hand, the border preparedness at Auckland International Airport; the 'green zones' provide for safe border entry and departure without mixing with transit passengers or returnees heading for MIQ.

"Dedicated airline and airport staff for 'green zone travellers' are also kept from mixing with other airline and airport staff," Brown explained.

"This is what visitors will experience when coming here once we open our border and it has been heartening to see first-hand and experience the levels of protection at the border."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown meets with NZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta for talks.

Meanwhile, Collins said she was bemused the government hadn't announced the date of a two-travel bubble publicly.

But she agreed that any decisions on travel had to ultimately be based on health considerations and that business interests couldn't take priority.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.