Auckland-Norfolk Island direct flights to resume

New Zealanders keen for a break will soon have another overseas option after Air Chathams announced a resumption of direct flights from Auckland to Norfolk Island.

The airline had started to fly to the subtropical island before Covid-19 hit, which put the brakes on the route. It will now restart the service every Thursday from May 27.

Chief Operating Officer Duane Emeny says it will be great to see the service up and running again.

“We had really only just settled into our scheduled flights to Norfolk when the pandemic hit causing us to cease flights in March last year,” said Emeny.

supplied Flight time will be around 2 hours 45 minutes departing Auckland at 10.30am and arriving back around 4.45pm on the same day.

READ MORE:

* Australia's best islands for a holiday: How to choose the perfect island for you

* Qantas swoops on Norfolk Island as Air NZ comes up against border restrictions



“Kiwis in the past made up half of all visitors to Norfolk Island, and it is our hope that we can provide the reliable, safe and regular service to draw that market back.”

Travellers need to have a passport and have a completed Norfolk Island Entry Pass, which must be submitted 24 to 72 hours prior to departure for approval.

Norfolk Island has remained Covid-free since the start of the pandemic. Despite the island being part of Australian territory its connection to Australia’s mainland had been serviced by Air New Zealand which had been operating return services to Sydney and Brisbane. However, that changed due to border restrictions and Qantas now operates the routes.