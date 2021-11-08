Cook Islands travel bubble: What you need to know before you go

Cook Island holidays are back on the cards from January – but the kids might have to stay at home.

The Cook Islands topped Lonely Planet’s list of the best countries to travel to in 2022 and, come January, New Zealanders will be the only travellers allowed in.

The Cook Islands government announced last Friday that quarantine-free travel could recommence from mid-January, provided travellers meet certain requirements.

Stuff-co-nz Visitors to Aitutaki will need to get a rapid antigen test before boarding their flights in Rarotonga.

Tick all the boxes and you could be chillaxing in a tropical paradise the travel publisher described as “simultaneously remote and accessible, modern and traditional”.

“With a strong cafe culture, a burgeoning organic and artisan food scene, and a handful of bars and clubs, Rarotonga lives confidently in the 21st century,” it wrote. “But beyond the island’s tourist buzz and contemporary appearance is a robust culture, firmly anchored by traditional Polynesian values and steeped in oral history.”

Aitutaki, meanwhile, has one of the prettiest lagoons in the Pacific, making it a snorkeller's and scuba diver’s dream.

The Cooks are also one of the few countries in the world never to have recorded a case of Covid-19 and boast an enviable vaccination rate - more than 96 per cent of the eligible population has now been double jabbed.

If you’re looking for a safe, hassle-free overseas holiday next year, these high-grade pearls of the Pacific are pretty hard to beat. Here’s what you need to know before you visit.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Cook Islands are one of the few nations in the world to have never recorded a case of Covid-19.

When can I travel to the Cook Islands?

The Cooks will re-open their borders to fully-vaccinated Kiwi travellers from January 14, 2021 (NZT). New Zealanders will be the only foreigners allowed to travel to the Pacific Island nation at this time, although Australians may be admitted later on.

Do I really have to be double jabbed?

Yes. You must show proof of your vaccination status to board your flight, or a certified medical exemption. Kiwis aged 16 and over can access their Covid-19 vaccination records through a website called My Covid Record. From late November, you will be able to download a digital vaccination certificate for international travel. At present, 12- to 15-year-olds who need proof of their vaccination status for international travel need to ask for a confirmation letter from the Ministry of Health.

Can the kids come?

Only double jabbed travellers aged 12 and older will be allowed to enter Rarotonga. Five- to 11-year-olds won't be able to visit until the vaccine is available to them in New Zealand and they have received both doses. Stuff is awaiting confirmation on when under fives will be able to visit the Cooks.

Do I need to take a Covid test?

Yes, all travellers will have to take a Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours before departing. They’ll need to provide evidence of a negative test result both on departure and on arrival in the Cooks. You don’t need to get another test when you arrive in the Cooks.

Do I need to fill out any forms?

Yes, a couple. You’ll need to complete the Cook Islands Ministry of Health declaration no more than 72 hours before leaving New Zealand. This asks you for your contact details, Covid-19 vaccine information, where you’ll be staying, regions in New Zealand you have visited in the past 14 days, and whether you’ve visited any locations of interest.

You’ll need to complete the NZ Nau Mai Rā travel declaration form before you fly back to New Zealand.

How will I get there?

Air New Zealand will be the only airline travelling to the Cook Islands initially. At the time of writing, the airline was selling seats from Auckland to Rarotonga from Saturday, January 15 2022. Fares from Auckland to Rarotonga ranged from $326 to $1066 one way, while fares in the opposite direction cost between $418 and $928.

COOKISLANDSNEWS.COM Air New Zealand will resume flights to Rarotonga in January.

The airline is in the process of contacting those booked to travel between now and January 13 to discuss their options.

Can I travel to Aitutaki?

Yes, but you will have to take a rapid antigen test before boarding your flight from Rarotonga. You may also be required to take another test when you arrive in Aitutaki. You can visit Aitutaki on a day trip, or book an extended stay.

Can I visit the Outer Islands?

The Cook Islands government is still working through how to ensure safe travel to the remote and sparsely populated islands, Cook Islands Tourism general manager Australasia, Graeme West, said. For now, it’s best to plan a visit to Rarotonga and/or Aitutaki.

Will attractions, tours and restaurants be open?

West said “pretty much everywhere was up and operating” when the Cook Islands bubble was in place earlier this year, and he expects that will be the case when it reinflates in January. Businesses still have a couple of months to prepare, while hotels will undergo deep cleaning.

What about contact tracing?

You’ll need to register for a Cook Safe QR card (you can do this inflight) and tag in at participating locations. You should also download the Cooksafe+ contact tracing app onto your phone, so you can be notified if you may have been exposed to the virus.

Are there any rules I need to follow when I’m there?

The Cook Islands government asks visitors to practice physical distancing wherever possible, and to consider wearing a face mask if you have a cough or are in crowded spaces. Washing and sanitising hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes with your arm, and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands are also a good idea. Stay in your accommodation if you have a cough, sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing, and make sure to stick to any public health instructions.

Can I get travel insurance for Covid-related incidents?

Some insurers offer limited cover for Covid-related issues, such as medical expenses if you’re diagnosed with the virus while on holiday, or costs to change your travel arrangements if you or a companion come down with the virus before you leave or while you're away. However, insurance will not cover you if you find yourself stranded as a result of a lockdown, border closure or other government restrictions.

What can I do there?

Laze on a white-sand beach. Swim in bath-warm water. Try traditional dishes at the Muri Night Markets, fresh fish sandwiches at The Mooring Fish cafe, or something fancy at ocean-front Tamarind House. Hike across the island via an impressive viewpoint known as “The Needle”. Scooter or cycle past banana plantations on the backroads. Take a trip on a glass-bottomed boat to a desert island. Enjoy a progressive dinner in locals’ homes. And that’s just for starters. On Rarotonga.

Here’s a handy guide we prepared earlier to some of the best things to do on Raro and Aitutaki.

