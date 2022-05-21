Three of the best beaches in Fiji

Fiji is much more than beachfront resorts — it's also home to lots of adventures off the beaten track.

Ridiculously blue water, unspoiled reefs and oodles of privacy - it’s hard to beat these dreamy Fijian beaches.

Musket Cove

Supplied Musket Cove is on the second-largest of Fiji's Mamanuca Islands.

Say Bula to this popular spot on the resort island of Malolo Lailai. If this isn’t the beach of your dreams then I don’t know what is. Think icing sugar sand, ridiculously blue water and palm trees to laze under. Jump on a boat and head out to the sandbars and reefs where you can dive with Nemo and his mates.

Honeymoon Beach

Supplied Turtle Island has room for 14 couples only.

Are there turtles on the private Turtle Island? Yes, including green, hawksbill and leatherback sea turtles. Also on Turtle Island is the stunning Honeymoon Beach which, as the name suggests, is a favourite with the newly betrothed. It’s easy to see why - a postcard-perfect arc of white sand, rocky headlands and oodles of privacy because there’s only accommodation for 14 couples.

Horseshoe Bay

Supplied Matagi Island is only accessible by boat.

A friend calls this spot on private Matagi Island her ultimate bucket list beach - the kind of pristine sand, unspoiled reefs and vistas usually reserved for screen savers. No surprise that Horseshoe Bay has been named one of the 1000 places to see before you die. It’s a bit of schelp to get here but it’s more than worth it.

