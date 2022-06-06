How to spot a sea turtle in the Cook Islands

Make the most of a Cook Islands sojourn with two very different experiences exploring the expansive lagoons framing Rarotonga and Aitutaki.

Turtle Sea Scooter Safari with Ariki Adventures

Dusk eases surprisingly quickly in the Cook Islands, and during a five-minute drive around Rarotonga's southeast coast, the indigo smudge of a tropical dawn segues to the glow of a new day.

By the time Lee Horton from Ariki Adventures parks his compact open-sided ATV on the beach, it's also easy to make out the rolling Pacific swell surging over the reef fringing the island. We're headed out into the lagoon, into the deeper waters of Avaavaroa Passage, but equipped with devices that will make it much easier to negotiate any stronger currents.

Out of the water, a Yamaha sea scooter weighs around 9kg, but nifty engineering means it achieves neutral buoyancy in the water. After successfully completing trial figure-8s in the shallows, our group sets off into the rock-framed walls of the lagoon's underwater canyon.

Low tide is the safest time to explore the passage – hence the 6.30am pick-up from Muri Beach – and additional security is provided by Lee acting as on the water lookout from atop a paddleboard.

Leading us in the water is Ariki Adventures' co-owner Kavae Tamariki (aka 'KT'), and after his precise three-fingered signal, I click three times on the scooter's thumb-operated throttle to reach top speed.

Weighing virtually nothing in the water, the scooters are very intuitive to use, and combined with the extra propulsion provided by flippers, it's no problem to keep up with the group as we explore deeper waters.

KT soon indicates below us, and a hawksbill turtle swims gently past, seemingly in no hurry to escape human attention and a starring role in today's GoPro footage. A giant trevally (aka a 'GT') also zips under us, surging past a massive coral outcrop, before swimming on to gradually become invisible in the shimmering underwater environment.

There are several more turtle sightings, this time Pacific green turtles, and even the shadowy outline of an eagle ray on the sea floor below us. Reef sharks and moray eels are sometimes also spotted, but today's more concise cast of marine species still easily validates the morning's early start.

Taking a break from the underwater action, I look back to Rarotonga's forested peaks, shrouded in shape-shifting backs of mist, and punctuated by the rocky exclamation point of Te Rua Manga ('The Needle'). Now made clear by a fully-formed tropical morning, it's a view of the island that's definitely best experienced from the waters of the lagoon.

See: arikiexperience.com

Exploring Aitutaki lagoon with Wet & Wild

Brett Atkinson Wet & Wild's comfort cruiser on One Foot Island.

There's blue, and then there's Aitutaki lagoon blue, an improbably vibrant colour that probably deserves a place in the Dulux Hall of Fame.

Approaching the island archipelago 45 minutes north of Rarotonga by plane highlights a turquoise seascape draped with a necklace of deserted motu (islets), while on the water in Wet & Wild's new 'comfort cruiser', the experience is equally spectacular.

The intense hue of Aitutaki's world-famous lagoon blends seamlessly with the deeper cobalt of a Pacific horizon, and the surprising scale of the lagoon is truly revealed.

Brett Atkinson Quinton Schofield leading the way in paradise.

“You could fit all of Rarotonga into Aitutaki's lagoon”, says Wet & Wild's Quinton Schofield, and after moving back to his family's ancestral island a couple of decades ago when he was 18, he's now the perfect guide to his Cook Islands home. Quinton can also hook travellers up with kiteboarding, wakeboarding and spearfishing, but today's more relaxed agenda is snorkelling and motu-hopping.

Easing into the lagoon's warm waters, it's soon obvious Aitutaki below the waves is equally compelling. Giant clams over a metre long, have iridescent openings, slightly menacing and trimmed in orange, indigo and purple, while almost translucent zebra fish approach my mask with curiosity and bravado. On the edges of outcrops of brain coral, parrotfish nibble the underwater formations for nutrients.

Back on the boat, we cruise to Honeymoon Island, and wade ashore to a landscape of coconut palms planted by celebrating honeymooners across recent decades.

Brett Atkinson A juvenile tropicbird.

Kiteboarding's popular with the arrival of Pacific trade winds from May to October, but today it's just Quinton, myself, and a small colony of red-tailed tropicbirds nesting in the shade. One particularly young chick squawks away in anticipation of its parents returning later in the day with food.

Like the entire Cook Islands archipelago, there's “also 15 islands in Aitutaki's lagoon”, Quinton informs me, and after exploring the forested interior of deserted Moturakau, the location of several seasons of the UK reality TV show, Shipwrecked, it's on to One Foot Island for a late lunch and just maybe the Cook Island's most expectant giant trevally. Patrolling the shallows in search of a good feed, it's soon tucking into offcuts from the slab of fresh wahoo Quinton's preparing for an island barbecue.

Brett Atkinson A pair of tropicbirds.

“Come back in 20 minutes,” I'm instructed, and after a coastal navigation of the motu also known as Tapuaetai, I return for beachside dining, bathed in Cook Islands sunshine, and still slightly dazed at that surreal shade of Pacific blue.

See: wetnwild-aitutaki.com

Essentials:

Getting there: Air New Zealand offer frequent flights from Auckland to Rarotonga. See cookislands.travel/travelchecklist for the latest on Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements for New Zealand travellers to the Cook Islands.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.

The writer visited Rarotonga with the assistance of Cook Islands Tourism and Air New Zealand.