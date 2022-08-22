This is what it's like to fly to Fiji in 2022

After two years of border closures, here’s how to have the holiday of a lifetime.

Fiji is a favourite for Kiwis; before Covid-19 struck, it was our top tropical escape.

With borders open, tourists are flocking back to the islands. Stuff Travel has just returned from Fiji, and this is what travel looks like now.

Before your flight:

There are three essential things you need to know before you go:

1) Vaccination requirements

Quarantine-free travel is only open to fully vaccinated travellers, so New Zealanders will need to have their International Travel Vaccination Certificate with them, which you can download via My Covid Record.

Do I need to have had a booster to be considered “fully vaccinated”?

No, in Fiji, "fully vaccinated" means you have received the initial number of recommended doses. With the Pfizer vaccine, which most Kiwis got, that's two shots.

What about kids?

If parents are fully vaccinated, they can bring unvaccinated children under 16 years old.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Travel to Fiji is still easy, despite the new rules.

2) Travel insurance

Travel insurance is compulsory when visiting Fiji, and it must include Covid-19 cover.

Providers like Southern Cross now offer unlimited medical expenses when diagnosed with Covid-19 – but always check the fine print.

3) Pre-book a RAT

You must take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) within 72 hours of arriving in Fiji, and this needs to be booked before you leave. Most hotels offer them, and you won't need to isolate before your test. Bookings can be completed here: entrytestfiji.gov.fj

Checking in for the flight:

You'll need to show your vaccination certificate, travel insurance, and RAT booking when checking in.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You need to fill in two forms on the flight when travelling to Fiji.

On the flight:

Masks must be worn on the flight, but you're able to take them off to eat and drink.

There is a Covid-19 health form to fill out on the plane, which includes questions about when you had your Covid-19 vaccines and whether you have any symptoms. You also need to fill in the usual customs form.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Aside from masks, the flight is like usual.

When you arrive:

There is a two-step process when you arrive. You line up for Customs, and halfway down the queue, officials check your Covid form that was filled out on the plane. Then, it's off to Customs to get your passport stamped.

Nobody checked our vaccine passes or travel insurance – this seems to be done when checking in.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We stayed at Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa for the first night and did our RAT there.

At the hotel:

The first big adjustment for Kiwis is that almost nobody wears masks, including the staff. The vast majority of hotels have fully-vaccinated staff.

Travellers 12 years and older must have a RAT completed within 72 hours of arriving. This can be done at your hotel (even on the outer islands) or at a testing centre.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The RAT was painless and easy.

Rapid antigen test:

Getting tested is easy. Simply head to your hotel's RAT centre, and the staff will do the test for you. We were told our test was negative after just a few minutes, and an official result was emailed about 30 minutes later.

What happens if I get Covid-19?

You'll need to isolate at your hotel for seven days. Rooms have been put aside for this. You will have to foot the bill, but travel insurance may cover some or all of the costs, depending on your policy.

Coming home:

The only thing you need to remember when coming back home is the New Zealand Traveller Declaration, which must be completed online. You need to allow up to 30 minutes to do this. You don't need a pre-departure test.

On arrival in New Zealand, you'll be given RAT kits. You need to test when you get home, and on day five or six. You do not need to isolate unless you test positive.

Important note:

This story was based on travel rules current as of August 22, 2022. For updated travel rules, see:

Fiji: fiji.travel

New Zealand: covid19.govt.nz

The author's trip was supported by Tourism Fiji