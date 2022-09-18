Tokoriki Island Resort: Behind the curtains of Fiji's best adults-only retreat

On a golden island surrounded by turquoise waters – just a short flight from New Zealand – you'll find one of the best romantic retreats in the world.

Fiji's Tokoriki Island Resort has an impressive list of accolades, including being named one of the top 25 romantic escapes on Earth by TripAdvisor. So, we lifted the curtains on this adults-only retreat to see what it's really like.

The location

The Mamanuca Islands, sitting off the coast of Nadi, look like they're straight out of a movie. And they are: it's where the legendary Cast Away movie was filmed (Wilson!) and is also a favourite with the American version of Survivor, which has used the location multiple times.

Nestled on an island in the northernmost part of the archipelago is where Tokoriki Island Resort lies.

Arriving by helicopter (or boat) is a sight to behold - the lush island has a golden rim of beaches that are hugged by the dreamiest of clear waters. But it's not until you step on the island that you begin to understand just how special this place really is.

The villas

The resort has 36 freestanding villas that run the length of the main beach - meaning it never feels crowded.

The resort's most exclusive suites, its beachfront pool villas, offer exceptional views of the ocean, which you can enjoy from your own infinity pool. You also have your own cabana with a double day bed and a private path to the beach.

All rooms, no matter which one you book, are designed to be a place to relax and unwind: none have television, internet or phones. If you're after a connection to the outside world, the main lobby will provide you access – but in reality, you won't want to leave your bure.

The ambience

The resort is nestled in an elaborate lush tropical garden, developed over 25 years of meticulous landscaping. It’s remarkable, especially given the island doesn’t get much rain.

But the magic really happens at night. The vast dining area and infinity pool are lit by candles and lanterns, with musicians playing elegantly in the background.

Eating a candle-lit dinner among the coconut trees, under the stars, while listening to great music is a memory that will stay with you forever.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The island’s cuisine was a highlight.

The food

With such a beautiful atmosphere, the food has a hard job stealing the show – but remarkably, it does.

Executive chef Ashim Singh started his career at the resort at the age of 21, and after travelling the world, returned to Tokoriki to lead the kitchen team.

If you get a chance to meet Ashim, don't miss it. He'll invite you into his kitchen like a long-lost friend – his passion for food is infectious.

But his remarkable skill is giving Fijian cuisine a luxury twist – we enjoyed a local version of a hangi (known as a lovo) with delicate pork belly served in fine-dining style. Each day local fishermen also bring their fresh catch, so the menu is ever-changing and includes lots of Asian fusion.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can't miss the 'Sandy Ice-Cream'. Homemade gelato is covered with a nut praline, brandy snaps and Fiji coconut rum cream – it's been on the menu for decades and is one of the best desserts I've ever had.

The spa

One of the island's best-kept secrets is the spa, which features four bures nestled in a jungle-like setting with water features providing a melodic trickle.

Start each treatment with a foot massage in a private pavilion before being escorted to a couples' room for one of Fiji's best massages. All of the therapists are professionally qualified, and it shows.

The resort has also launched a three-day unlimited massage package which is proving popular. If your idea of the perfect day involves food, swimming and multiple massages, make sure to sign up for it.

The people

Within hours of arriving at Tokoriki, something pretty remarkable happens. All the staff know your name as if you're some kind of celebrity that needs no introduction.

It's the kind of treatment that five-star hotels reserve for their VIP guests, but every single guest gets it here.

The staff, and management, are also exceptional problem solvers. One guest forgot his running shoes and wanted to play tennis. A pair were picked up in Nadi and arrived with the next lot of guests on a helicopter transfer that afternoon; he was playing tennis within hours.

Tokoriki is big on welcoming guests like family – many resorts in Fiji have adopted a similar concept – but it really rings true here. We left not only missing the breathtaking scenery, but the friends we made along the way.

The verdict

Tokoriki deserves all its accolades; there are tens of thousands of adults-only resorts around the world, and we're pretty lucky one of the best is just a three-hour flight away.

More information

Getting to Fiji: Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways have regular flights from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. See: airnz.co.nz and fijiairways.com

Getting to the resort: From Nadi Airport, the easiest way to get to the resort is with a helicopter transfer. Other options include a private one-hour speed boat or the most affordable transfer is on a scheduled catamaran. The resort will arrange it all for you.

Staying there: Beachfront bures start from FJ$1320 (NZ$966) per night.

Exclusive Stuff Travel deal: Seven nights' stay in a Beachfront Bure, including launch transfers, a FJ$1000 resort credit, daily afternoon tea, cocktail tastings and more. From $3889 per person. See: travel.stuff.co.nz/tokoriki

