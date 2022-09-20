Sofitel Fiji: What it's like to have an adults-only holiday in Fiji

Wake up to a beachside breakfast and end the day with free cocktails and canapes.

When you arrive at Sofitel Fiji, you’ll have two options. You'll either be invited to the exclusive adults-only 'sanctuary' or to the main resort, which is a little like a tropical Disneyland for kids. Either way, this hotel is one of your best choices in Denarau, which is the main resort hub on Fiji’s mainland.

The place

The sprawling resort is set on 26 acres, with most of it taken up by the general hotel and its enormous lagoon-style pool, complete with a water slide and splash play areas.

The adults-only zone feels like a separate resort, with a much quieter atmosphere.

The space

We stayed in the adults-only wing, known as the Waitui Beach Club. The spacious rooms have a luxurious bed, double-vanity bathroom, huge shower and complimentary mini-bar and snacks that are replenished daily.

The facilities

If you’re in the adults-only wing, the Waitui Beach Club is where you'll do most of your unwinding. Breakfast and dinner are served poolside, with sea views. There are also dozens of places to relax, including loungers, beachfront cabanas and a swim-up bar.

A waiter will wander around with free refreshments during lunch, then again at sunset with canapes and cocktails.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The main adults-only pool.

Over on the family-friendly side of the resort, you'll find the Niu Beach Club, which is for kids between three and 12. They get access to a miniature waterpark, climbing wall, trampoline, beach playhouse, and three indoor play areas.

There is also a waterslide and 'teen zone’, with lots of interactive games, including car racing, air hockey and PlayStation.

There is also lots of space for adults to unwind on loungers, or you can buy a day pass to the adults-only zone.

The food

The adults-only Waitui Bar and Grill offers a romantic candlelit atmosphere next to the pool with exceptional food; it's one of the highest-rated restaurants in Fiji.

The hotel has four other eateries, including a popular buffet and the family-friendly beachside Solis Restaurant.

Worth stepping out for

Brook Sabin/Stuff The bedrooms in the adults-only zone.

Make sure to book a couple of day trips if you're basing your entire holiday at Sofitel. While Denarau is a popular base, its beaches don't have that crystal clear water Fiji is renowned for.

You could try the new Seventh Heaven, a floating bar in a lagoon, or the ever-popular Malamala Beach Club – a small private island where you can unwind for the day.

Accessibility

A wheelchair-friendly vehicle and rooms are available by pre-arrangement.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The adults-only section has its own beach zone.

The verdict

An adults-only haven on the mainland. It's also a great stopover option on the way to an outer island holiday.

The highlight

The adults-only zone at night – the ambience is exceptional.

The lowlight

The buffet was packed with hundreds of people using the same utensils. I've been a germophobe since Covid-19 hit, so if you're like me, make sure to head to one of the resort's a la carte restaurants.

More information:

Rooms start from $465 per night or $648 for a room with adults-only beach club access. See: sofitel-fiji.com

Brook Sabin/Stuff There are lots of places to unwind in the adults-only zone.

Exclusive Stuff Travel deal: Five nights' luxury oceanside room in the adults-only part of the resort including daily breakfast, access to Waitui Beach Club, full day at Malamala Beach Club, and more. From $3,849 for 2. See: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz/sofitel

The writer was a guest of Tourism Fiji. This story was created as part of an editorial partnership with Tourism Fiji. Read more about our partnership content here.