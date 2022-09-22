Malamala Beach Club: A perfect day on a private island in Fiji

Malamala Beach Club is the world's first beach club located on its own island, which means you can enjoy a private island experience for a day.

I’m lying very still on a sun lounger on a tiny island in the middle of the South Pacific, a book in one hand, a coconut drink in the other.

It’s the sort of scene that had featured prominently in my post-pandemic travel fantasies over the last two years. But when I finally made it to Fiji, my body had forgotten how to be on holiday.

Stepping out of Nadi International Airport, I felt like an uncooked chicken who had been slid into an air fryer, my pasty skin unsure how to cope with the steamy heat.

Arriving at the resort, my ears quivered at the strangeness of the sound of foreign accents (it was Australia’s school holidays), my eyes darting suspiciously between the crowds of fellow guests in brightly-covered sarongs and tropical shirts, floppy hats replacing face masks as the most ubiquitous accessory.

READ MORE:

* Turtle Island: How the luxury Fiji resort survived and thrived during the pandemic

* Travel Insider: The insider's guide to finding wellness in Fiji

* Save & Splurge: Accommodation for every kind of budget in Fiji



It all felt overwhelmingly surreal.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Malamala is the world’s first beach club on its own island.

Fiji reopened its borders to foreign tourists last December, and they’ve come flooding back, with half a million visitors expected by the end of this year.

Most resorts and attractions are back in business, and I’m bound for a recently reopened destination that, pre-Covid, was considered one of Fiji’s hottest spots.

Malamala Beach Club opened in August 2017, and immediately shot to the top of must-do lists as the world’s first beach club located on its own island – the perfect ring of white sand is set amid the sparkling waters of the Mamanuca Islands, just a half-hour catamaran ride from the bustling tourist strip of Denarau.

SUPPLIED You can upgrade to a poolside daybed.

Now, I must confess, when I scrolled through Malamala Beach Club’s Instagram, seeing all the beautiful people posing by the infinity pool, I found myself gripped with the most first world of fears.

After two years of embracing goblin mode, staying home in my sweatpants and doing my best to avoid other humans, would I belong in this club?

A big part of the appeal of Malamala Beach Club is that it’s a day trip destination – ideal for holidaymakers staying at the big resorts on Denarau or along the Coral Coast, who want a taste of a private island experience, for a fraction of the price. A full day pass, which includes transport to and from the beach club, costs FJ$165 (NZ$120).

As I board the boat, I study my fellow passengers I’ll be marooned with. I’m relieved to find they’re not all Instagram models. It’s a mix of tourists, locals, couples, groups of friends and even a few young families – the beach club is family-friendly, though children aren’t explicitly catered for (there isn’t a kids’ menu or play area).

Influencer or not, the top deck is clearly a coveted spot for getting those all-important shots of the spectacular approach to the island. The water is so blue and the island is such a perfect circle that I can’t resist taking my own phone out to capture it. As we get closer, a long jetty comes into view, and we’re met by a big “bula” welcome from beach club staff.

On arrival, you make your way to the check-in desk, where you’re handed a towel and a tab card to charge your food and drinks to, which you settle at the end of the day.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff There are plenty of spots for relaxation.

When booking, there’s the option to upgrade to a poolside daybed, or a beachside cabana with butler service for an extra cost, and these VIPs glide away to their superior, pre-secured spots.

The rest of us are left to make a mad dash to nab the best seats we can find. But it turns out there’s no need to panic – there are plenty of options, from beachfront beanbags and deck chairs, to hammocks strung between coconut trees, to casual couches and tables in the open-air restaurant.

The beach club has capacity for around 250 guests, but it doesn’t feel at all crowded once everyone has dispersed to find their own little slice of paradise.

I lay my towel down on a squishy lounger cushion on a tiered deck, and contemplate how to while away the next six hours.

SUPPLIED Spend the day doing as much or as little as you like.

There’s a lot you can do without spending an extra cent. You can stroll around the perimeter of the island, which takes less than 20 minutes. You can cool down in the inviting infinity pool, or head to the watersports desk to borrow some snorkelling gear, a kayak or paddleboard, to make the most of those crystal-clear waters. For the ultimate cheap thrill, you can even jump off the end of the jetty.

Of course, there are also plenty of temptations that will have you reaching for that tab card. The beach club’s food menu features a range of options, from fries and fruit platters, to sliders and salads. Prices are comparable to a resort restaurant – around FJ$30 for a main.

Drinks wise, you’re looking at FJ$9 for a Fijian beer, or FJ$11 for a glass of bubbly. There’s also an extensive cocktail list, from a potent “Drunken Coconut” concoction served in a coconut shell, to the pretty, flower-topped “Naked Lady”.

SUPPLIED Treat yourself to something tropical.

It might sound conducive to a party atmosphere, but Malamala Beach Club is a remarkably restful place. You can do as much or as little as you like – and I pick the latter, settling into my chosen spot, and alternating between reading and dozing, with a few refreshing dips in the pool.

It takes a Naked Lady or two, but it’s not long before I realise I’m in a state of complete relaxation, the stresses of the past couple of years floating away on the island breeze. I’m finally in holiday mode - and it sure beats goblin mode.

The writer travelled courtesy of Fiji Airways and visited Malamala Beach Club as a guest of South Sea Cruises.

This story was created as part of an editorial partnership with Tourism Fiji. Read more about our partnership content here.