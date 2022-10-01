Spotlight on: How to see French Polynesia's isolated Tuamotu Archipelago

Makatea is the second-largest raised atoll in French Polynesia.

Where most short cruises in French Polynesia focus on the Society Islands, this new short cruise from Tahiti-based Aranui Cruises will take in the isolated Tuamotu Archipelago.

The Tuamotus are the largest chain of atolls in the world, made up of more than 70 islands. Departing Papeete on April 28, 2023, the five-day roundtrip onboard Aranui 5 will call into the islands of Makatea, Mataiva and Anaa.

On Makatea, passengers will visit the abandoned ghost town of Vaitepaua, swim in an underground cave and hike to higher ground.

Mataiva is the westernmost atoll of the archipelago. Here, guests will have time to explore the island’s white-sand beaches and its 10km-long blue and green lagoon.

On the quiet Anaa, on-land excursions include traditional javelin throwing, bike riding and lava tubing.

Aranui Cruises’ 125-metre passenger vessel features a restaurant, swimming pool, three bars and the first tattoo studio at sea. See: aranuicruises.com.au