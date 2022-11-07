Tonga: Laid-back luxury with utterly exceptional snorkelling

Between closed borders, tsunamis and Covid-19 outbreaks, poor Tonga has had a more challenging few years than most, which is certainly saying something.

I’ve visited one of our more understated, laid-back Pacific neighbours twice previously, with a third trip planned in 2020, that was, of course, scuppered by lockdowns.

So when we received a call from Matafonua Lodge in the Ha’apai region in the first week of August to say the Tongan government had abruptly announced the opening of their borders, asking if would we like to re-book, we confirmed immediately. Five days lying alongside the most beautiful lagoon seemed the ultimate luxury after the past few years.

Speaking of luxury, Tonga doesn’t do it in the way you may expect. If your idea of luxury is poolside bar service and high-speed wi-fi in every room, Tonga is not for you. If, however, you associate luxury with the most incredible clear water, living coral, squeaky white sand, understated fale right on the water’s edge and chilled out people then you are guaranteed to live your best life.

READ MORE:

* Fiji: The golden chain of islands that Kiwis can soon visit

* Awaroa Lodge: The splendour of Abel Tasman National Park with a little more luxury

* Where to stay in Queenstown if you have some cash to splash

* Tonga: Having a whale of a time



Matafonua Matafonua Lodge is at the furthest point of Foa Island.

I learnt years ago that my favourite holidays are either big city glam culinary adventures or off-grid untouched nature. For me there’s not much worth in-between. For Tonga I packed books, togs, sunblock but no makeup, and I left my phone and computer at home in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Travel in and around Tonga is notoriously frustrating. Domestic airports offer little in the way of amenities and traffic is slow. But the journey makes the destination that much better. Matafonua Lodge is at the furthest point of Foa Island, in the Ha’apai island chain, about a 35-minute flight from Tongatapu (or a 15-hour ferry ride. An Irish couple we met did not recommend that).

Owners Darren and Nina Rice are former camera operators for underwater docuseries on networks like Discovery Channel. After having children they decided they needed a base, but one with tremendous ocean life. And they have certainly found it.

Matafonua The fale are perfectly simple.

Not a resort that tries to sting you for every move you make, you’re given a mask, snorkel and fins on arrival to keep for the duration of your trip. Darren can advise on every inch of the lagoon along with the best times and conditions to go in. The snorkelling off the beach is utterly exceptional, helped by the fact Darren and Nina successfully lobbied, with the support of local villagers, to instil a no take zone. We sadly didn’t spot the family of leopard sharks that live there but we spent hours spellbound exploring the lagoon.

The beauty of Matafonua is that literally across the road from the lodge and its magnificent lagoon is an idyllic sandy beach. I know it’s not best practice to lazily lie with the sun on your skin but honestly nothing gives me more joy than to move between ocean and sand over a number of hours, book in hand.

August-October is humpback whale season in Tonga, and it’s one of the few places in the world you’re allowed to swim with them. Having previously visited in July I was absolutely pumped to go on a whale trip this time.

Matafonua August-October is humpback whale season in Tonga.

It was made very clear to us that we wouldn’t be allowed in the water unless the whales were happy for us to be there, and that there were no guarantees, but dreams were made very quickly and we were able to swim with a number of different pods.

Hovering over these sublime creatures while they rested on the bottom of the ocean, and then watching them float gently to the surface was utterly awe-inspiring. The following day a guest from Wellington had what she described as one of the best dives of her life when a juvenile humpback approached and wanted to play with her.

Holidaying at Matafonua is chill in that you can take your gin and cans of tonic, and the staff will happily give you glasses of ice. If you buy a bottle of wine at dinner and don’t finish it, they will keep in the fridge for the following evening. And you can fill up your water bottles with chilled water all day long, take a kayak or bike out without paying extra, or set up a beach volleyball pitch if you feel like a game.

Matafonua A family of leopard sharks live in the surrounding waters.

All meals are eaten around communal tables and there’s one main meal option per night - Darren’s coconut fish curry is as exceptional in 2022 as it was in 2018 - or you can order off the all-day menu of burgers, pizzas, fish tacos and local speciality ‘ota ‘ika. The guests both times I’ve been were the laid-back interesting types you’d expect to holiday in such a place.

The fale are perfectly simple, with louvre windows for that island breeze and mosquito nets. A shared ablutions block is tucked up the back next to the children’s trampoline.

Nina and Darren’s children are natural hosts like their parents. They chat with ease between both adults and children and are always up for an adventure, whether it be taking you to feed their horses or joining you in the lagoon to point out hidden creatures. They also play a mean game of spotlight that keeps younger guests occupied so you can linger longer on your meal.

Matafonua Meals are eaten around communal tables.

The first time I went to Tonga, in 2005, we stayed at the beautiful Fafa Resort just off the mainland. That, and several others, were destroyed in the devastating tsunami of January this year. Darren and Nina are aware how lucky they are. They managed to get swimmers (including members of the royal family) off the beach and to high ground before the lagoon was emptied, and the lodge was protected when the water came back in.

But the past two and a half years have been undeniably tough. They made the call at the beginning of the pandemic to do whatever it took to keep the lights on and open everyday so they could retain their core staff (along with a sense of normality).

The restaurant served pizzas and fish and chips to locals and Darren set up a side hustle importing mattresses and secondhand phones. Tonga has issues with staffing levels currently, with many locals being forced to leave the country to find employment elsewhere.

I’ve missed our Pacific neighbours so much. It will never not shock me that a short three-hour trip, with no time difference, can take us out of the winter blues and into paradise. We will be back very soon; for longer next time.

Fact file:

Air New Zealand operates non-stop flights to Tonga from Auckland. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

We paid around $5000 for flights and accommodation for four at Matafonua for five nights. Breakfast is included; whale watching and additional meals are extra. See: matafonua.com