Travel Insider: The best islands for first-time visitors to Fiji

Fiji has more than 330 islands — these are our favourites.

Whether you’re heading off with your little ones or the whole family, your spouse for a romantic escape or your friends for a bit of adventure, Fiji is the place to do it all. With 330 islands up for exploration, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Sonya Lawson, Tourism Fiji Regional Director NZ, has you covered.

Romantic getaways

If you’re heading away with your significant other to perhaps pop the question, celebrate a milestone, or simply get some downtime to reconnect, an adults-only sanctuary is the way to go.

Tokoriki Island Resort, Lomani Island Resort and Likuliku Lagoon Resort all in the Mamanuca Islands are the ultimate luxury havens.

Yasawa Private Island Resort in the Yasawa Islands is a little bit more of a hike (or heli-ride) but totally worth it with 12 private beaches ready to park up with a picnic. You’ll be coming back refreshed and reconnected to your other half.

Make family memories

What better place to make happy family memories?

If you’re looking for a resort-style room, island escapes like Castaway Island Resort or Plantation Island Resort favourite spots with Kiwis.

If you’re wanting something for the extended family, you can rent out a residence at VOMO Private Island Resort or Six Senses Fiji, or a 3-bedroom villa at Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa on Denarau.

The best thing about bringing your family to Fiji? No time zone changes so there’s no need to disrupt your kid’s routine.

Escape with friends

Supplied Zip Fiji Nadi, Fiji.

If you’re staying in Denarau or Nadi, there is a plethora of day trips to take; Malamala Beach Club, Tivua Island, Seventh Heaven and Cloud9 are all great experiences where you can sit back with endless ocean views and a cold one in hand or you can opt to spend the day on the ocean with paddleboards, kayaks or a jet-ski safari.

If you want something a bit more adventurous, the Coral Coast on Viti Levu offers zip lining through the hilltops, quad biking through the highlands or riding the old sugarcane tracks with Ecotrax, owned by Kiwi couple Mandy and Howie de Vries.

Fiji is world renowned for its surfing too. At one of the world’s best waves, Cloudbreak, you can test your skill or simply watch from a close by boat, both just as fun!